Inter-Korean Delegations
입력 2018.01.22 (14:49) | 수정 2018.01.22 (16:43)
[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean delegation of artists, headed by popular singer Hyon Song-wol, visited an art center in Gangneung on Sunday. On Monday, the North Korean delegation tours art facilities in Seoul. Meanwhile, a South Korean delegation is to visit the North on Tuesday.

[Pkg]

The North Korean delegation of seven artists headed by Hyon Song-wol on Monday morning took a KTX train in Gangneung to begin their trip to Seoul. Sources say the visitors will check out performance venues that they have in mind and that fit their performance schedule. In Seoul, the potential facilities include the National Theater of Korea at Namsan Mountain, the Jangchung Gymnasium, the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, and the Gocheok Sky Dome. The delegation will likely discuss the performance schedule and other details during its visit. The North Korean delegation will return home using the same land route, via the Gyeongui Line. The delegation arrived in the South by land on Sunday for a two-day visit.

[Soundbite] Hyon Song-wol(Head of N. Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra) : "Hello. (Nice to meet you. I'm the deputy director.) Hello."

Upon arrival, the guests headed straight to Seoul Station. They took a KTX train bound for Gangneung, where they toured performance facilities. The delegation stayed only briefly at the Hwang Young Cho Gymnasium, but spent two and a half hours at the Gangneung Arts Center, where they checked every detail. The North Korean Samjiyon Orchestra, which comprises more than 140 people, is to perform in Seoul and Gangneung. The North Korean delegation's visit proceeded amid tight security. The guests did not answer journalists' questions.

[Soundbite] "(What do you think about the performance venues? Can you comment on it?) ..."

Meanwhile, a South Korean delegation is to visit the North on Tuesday for a three-day stay. It will check the Masikryong Ski Resort, where South and North Korean skiers will train together, the Kumgangsan Mountain area, where a joint cultural event is to take place, and the Kalma Airport
located in the vicinity of the Masikryong Ski Resort. Another North Korean delegation headed by the North's Physical Culture and Sports Ministry Deputy Director Yun Yong-bok will visit the South on January 25 to check on the PyeongChang Olympic facilities. The delegation will tour the athletes' village and sports venues.
