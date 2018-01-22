KBS NEWS

Olympic Torch Relay
입력 2018.01.22 (14:58) | 수정 2018.01.22 (16:43) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The torch for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games has arrived in Gangwon-do Province. Anticipation for the games is growing, as the torch relay begins enters the host province and the relay begins near the civilian control line of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon.

[Pkg]

The torch for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games brightly blazes in Gangwon-do Province. The torch arrived in the host province 82 days after the relay kicked off in Incheon on November first last year. The relay in the province began near the civilian control line in Cheorwon, the northernmost region of South Korea. The first torch bearer is track and field athlete Lee Hae-in, a 17-year-old high school girl. The torch relay continues as ordinary people and Olympic volunteer workers with big smiles take turns carrying the flame along the cold windy road. With the arrival of the torch, Olympic fever is reaching its peak.

[Soundbite] Lee Kyung-hee(Gangwon-do Prov. Resident) : "I am really excited and thrilled, as it feels as if the PyeongChang Olympic Games is just around the corner."

The torch will travel 818 kilometers across the province from the Unification Observatory in Goseong to Chuncheon, Wonju and Gangneung for 20 days with roughly 1,200 bearers participating. The flame has promoted national unity during its relay across the nation. It will arrive in PyeongChang and be lit at the opening ceremony venue on February ninth.
