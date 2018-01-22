[Anchor Lead]



Canadian soldiers fighting in the Korean War were known to play ice hockey on a frozen Imjin-gang River when they felt homesick. Such an ice hockey match was held on the Imjin-gang River once again for the first time in 65 years. The Canadian Korean



[Pkg]



In February 1952 during the height of the Korean War, Canadian soldiers are enjoying ice hockey on the frozen Imjin-gang River. Ice hockey, the national sport of Canada, was a means to ease homesickness and strengthen comradeship for Canadian soldiers who were exhausted from the war. Though 65 years have passed since the Korean War ended, the Imjin-gang River has again turned into a venue for an exciting, dynamic hockey match. The Imjin Ice Hockey Classic was re-enacted by a team of Canadian soldiers belonging to a unit which was dispatched to the Korean War and a joint team of South Korean college students. Veterans in their 80s who are on a visit to South Korea were soon lost in old memories.



[Soundbite] Claude P.E. Charland(89-year-old, Canadian Veteran)



The Canadian veterans participated in the PyeongChang Olympic torch relay and wished for peace on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Dennis Moore(87-year-old, Canadian Veteran)



Canada sent roughly 26,000 soldiers to fight for South Korea, the third largest number among countries participating in the Korean War.

Imjin River Hockey

입력 2018.01.22 (14:59) 수정 2018.01.22 (16:43) News Today

