KBS NEWS

뉴스

北 현송월의 ‘이례적 침묵’ 이틀째, 인터뷰 사절 이유 들어보니…
北 현송월의 ‘이례적 침묵’ 이틀째, 인터뷰 사절 이유 들어보니…
북한 예술단 공연을 위한 공연장 사전점검 차 21일 방남한 北 현송월 삼지연관현악단장이...
“나 조폭인데…” 컵라면 먹고 덜미 잡힌 ‘6척 거구’ 절도범
“나 조폭인데…” 컵라면 먹고 덜미 잡힌 ‘6척 거구’ 절도범
조직폭력배임을 과시하며 편의점 여종업원을 협박해 돈을 뜯어낸 20대 절도범이 컵라면 용기에 남긴 지문...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Toy Rental Trend
입력 2018.01.22 (15:01) | 수정 2018.01.22 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Toy Rental Trend 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Buying toys for their kids can be quite a burden for parents with infants and toddlers. A service that lends toys out for an annual fee of 10,000 won is gaining popularity among frugal parents.

[Pkg]

This four-year-old is absorbed in playing with a toy that was newly borrowed. Financial burden has been reduced for his mother, since she began using a toy rental center to borrow various toys from cars to blocks and English learning tools.

[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-jeong(Toy Rental Center User) : "I spent about KRW 150,000 or KRW 200,000 a month on purchasing toys before I used the center. I can save on toy purchase expenses now that I use the center."

With a jump in the cost of child rearing, a toy rental center operated by a local government is enjoying a lot of popularity. It is possible to use all toys there if parents pay an annual fee of 10,000 won. The fee is 20.000 won for day care centers and nurseries. The number of toy rentals from this center amounted to 55,000 last year. The service has been popular because new toys are available without the strain on the pocketbooks of parents.

[Soundbite]
Yoo Je-yoon (Cheongju Toy Rental Center): I hope that it will not only serve as a toy rental center but also as a facility for parents to obtain parenting tips and to communicate with other parents.

The toy rental center has the double benefits of nurturing the emotional development of children while helping reduce the financial burden on parents.
  • Toy Rental Trend
    • 입력 2018.01.22 (15:01)
    • 수정 2018.01.22 (16:43)
    News Today
Toy Rental Trend
[Anchor Lead]

Buying toys for their kids can be quite a burden for parents with infants and toddlers. A service that lends toys out for an annual fee of 10,000 won is gaining popularity among frugal parents.

[Pkg]

This four-year-old is absorbed in playing with a toy that was newly borrowed. Financial burden has been reduced for his mother, since she began using a toy rental center to borrow various toys from cars to blocks and English learning tools.

[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-jeong(Toy Rental Center User) : "I spent about KRW 150,000 or KRW 200,000 a month on purchasing toys before I used the center. I can save on toy purchase expenses now that I use the center."

With a jump in the cost of child rearing, a toy rental center operated by a local government is enjoying a lot of popularity. It is possible to use all toys there if parents pay an annual fee of 10,000 won. The fee is 20.000 won for day care centers and nurseries. The number of toy rentals from this center amounted to 55,000 last year. The service has been popular because new toys are available without the strain on the pocketbooks of parents.

[Soundbite]
Yoo Je-yoon (Cheongju Toy Rental Center): I hope that it will not only serve as a toy rental center but also as a facility for parents to obtain parenting tips and to communicate with other parents.

The toy rental center has the double benefits of nurturing the emotional development of children while helping reduce the financial burden on parents.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Imjin River Hockey
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,492.46 KOSDAQ 869.35
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.공인인증서 제도 폐지…본인 인증 수단 다양화
  2. 2.송해, 부인 발인 “내일부터 스케줄 소화” 의지
  3. 3.‘하지원 동생’ 전태수 사망…잇단 비보에 연예계 충격
  4. 4.北 현송월 ‘이례적 침묵’ 이틀째, 인터뷰 사절 이유 들어보니
  5. 5.한비야, 구호전문가와 결혼 “짭짤하고 행복하게!”
  6. 6.‘얼음 밑 수영하기’…미련한 도전의 최후는?
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.