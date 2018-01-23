[Anchor Lead]



A North Korean delegation has wrapped up its two-day stay in South Korea, returning home on Monday night. On Tuesday, a South Korean delegation arrived in the North. Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in has urged the country to support the ongoing inter-Korean exchanges.



[Pkg]



The North Korean delegation of artists enters the National Theater of Korea amid tight security. The delegation chief, Hyon Song-wol, spent more than an hour touring the theater and thoroughly checking its sound equipment.



[Soundbite] Hyon Song-wol(Head of N. Korean Samjiyon Orchestra) : "Could I listen to some music first, please?"



On Monday, the North Korean delegation visited three performance facilities in the city of Seoul. They stayed at the National Theater for about one hour and 20 minutes. This facility along with the Gangneung Culture and Art Center, where the delegation spent more than two hours, are the most likely to be chosen as performance venues for the North Korean orchestra.



[Soundbite] "We warmly welcome you in the name of our nation!"



Hyon Song-wol responded to greetings with a smile and waved her hand, but did not answer questions from journalists. When the delegation arrived from Gangneung at Seoul Station, a protest was underway in the area, with ralliers burning the North Korean national flag. Another gathering was held in front of a theater. The North Korean delegation returned home on Monday night via the Gyeongui Line. On Tuesday, a South Korean delegation visited the North, and on January 25th another North Korean delegation will arrive in the South to check on the Olympics facilities. President Moon Jae-in is urging the country to protect the ongoing inter-Korean exchanges like it protected the candlelight spirit, because he says opportunities to interact with North Korea are hard to seize.

Inter-Korean Delegations

