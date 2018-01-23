[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, a South Korean delegation traveled to North Korea on Tuesday to inspect the venues where the two Koreas will hold joint cultural and sports events ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The South Korean team crossed the border on the Donghae Line, one of two inter-Korean passes, which has not been used since October 2015. They will visit the Kumgangsan Mountain area, the Masikryong Ski Resort and an Kalma airfield, all in the east of North Korea. The team returns home Thursday.

N. Korean Venues

입력 2018.01.23 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57) News Today

