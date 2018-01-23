KBS NEWS

Safeguard Measures
입력 2018.01.23 (15:02) | 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. has announced safeguard measures on imports of washing machines and solar equipment, which will signal new tariffs on such products. Washing machine exports to the US by Samsung and LG and solar panel shipments of Hanwha Group are expected to suffer a blow.

[Pkg]

The U.S. Trade Representative has announced that President Donald Trump has decided to issue safeguard measures on imports of washing machines and solar equipment. The measures include a 20 percent tariff on the first one-point-two million units of imported washing machines. The below-quota rate goes down to 18 and 16 percent in the second and third years, respectively. For units exceeding the 1.2 million quota, a higher tariff will be slapped. However the measures did not indicate whether the safeguard applies to washing machines Korean firms have produced not abroad but within Korea. In November, the U.S. International Trade Commission had recommended no tariffs be imposed on washing machines produced inside Korea in accordance with the Korea-US free trade agreement. Regarding solar modules exported by Hanwha Group, a 30 percent tariff will be levied in the first year which will go down to 25% in the second year, 20 in the third and 15% in the fourth year. In an earlier interview with Reuters, President Trump hinted at import restrictions when he accused Korea of dumping washing machines and destroying US industries. The Seoul government will review bringing the case to the World Trade Organization but immediate setbacks in exports to the U.S. by domestic firms such as Samsung and LG will be inevitable.
