[Anchor Lead]



The Korean Broadcasting System’s Board of Directors has approved a request to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young. Ko protested the decision, calling it an illegitimate dismissal. But the KBS union, which has been on strike since September demanding his resignation or dismissal, praised the move. President Moon Jae-in OK'd the dismissal of the KBS head on Tuesday.



[Pkg]



In an extra meeting of the KBS Board of Directors held on Monday, the members recommended by the current ruling party pushed ahead with a vote to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young, saying that the decision could not be delayed any more. The meeting was attended by ten out of eleven registered directors. Most of the directors aligned with the opposition camp boycotted the vote. However, the dismissal was approved with six in favor and one abstention. Pro-ruling party directors requested the dismissal of Ko on January eighth on the grounds that he damaged the journalistic principle of pursuing fair, unbiased reporting while failing to listen to opinions from KBS employees. In response, Ko protested the decision, expressing concerns that illegitimately dismissing the head of a public broadcaster on exaggerated and distorted claims would be recorded as a grave error in the history of Korean journalism. He stressed that he had received a parliamentary confirmation hearing and that his term is guaranteed by law. The dismissal was approved 141 days after the KBS union went on a strike on September fourth last year. Strikers called for the resignation of Ko. Following the approval, the KBS union said in a statement that it will end this history of shame and disgrace in KBS and rebuild the company as a genuine broadcaster of the people. President Moon Jae-in who holds the authority to appoint the head of KBS approved the dismissal of Ko on Tuesday. As a result, unionized KBS members will end the 141-day strike and go back to their duties.

KBS President Fired

입력 2018.01.23 (15:04) 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean Broadcasting System’s Board of Directors has approved a request to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young. Ko protested the decision, calling it an illegitimate dismissal. But the KBS union, which has been on strike since September demanding his resignation or dismissal, praised the move. President Moon Jae-in OK'd the dismissal of the KBS head on Tuesday.



[Pkg]



In an extra meeting of the KBS Board of Directors held on Monday, the members recommended by the current ruling party pushed ahead with a vote to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young, saying that the decision could not be delayed any more. The meeting was attended by ten out of eleven registered directors. Most of the directors aligned with the opposition camp boycotted the vote. However, the dismissal was approved with six in favor and one abstention. Pro-ruling party directors requested the dismissal of Ko on January eighth on the grounds that he damaged the journalistic principle of pursuing fair, unbiased reporting while failing to listen to opinions from KBS employees. In response, Ko protested the decision, expressing concerns that illegitimately dismissing the head of a public broadcaster on exaggerated and distorted claims would be recorded as a grave error in the history of Korean journalism. He stressed that he had received a parliamentary confirmation hearing and that his term is guaranteed by law. The dismissal was approved 141 days after the KBS union went on a strike on September fourth last year. Strikers called for the resignation of Ko. Following the approval, the KBS union said in a statement that it will end this history of shame and disgrace in KBS and rebuild the company as a genuine broadcaster of the people. President Moon Jae-in who holds the authority to appoint the head of KBS approved the dismissal of Ko on Tuesday. As a result, unionized KBS members will end the 141-day strike and go back to their duties.