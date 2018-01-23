KBS NEWS

뉴스

안현수, 평창 출전 좌절 ‘충격’…“본인은 묵묵부답”
‘15년간 도핑 무관했는데…’ 안현수, 평창 좌절 ‘충격’
러시아로 귀화한 쇼트트랙 선수 빅토르 안(33·한국명 안현수)이 평창 동계올림픽 선수 명단에서 제외된...
[고현장] 10년간 ‘사지마비’ 환자 행세…모녀의 ‘황당 사기극’
[고현장] 10년간 ‘사지마비’ 환자 행세…모녀 ‘사기극’
무려 10년 동안 사지 마비 환자 행세를 하면서 보험금을 가로챈 모녀가 경찰에 적발됐습니다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
KBS President Fired
입력 2018.01.23 (15:04) | 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57) News Today
동영상영역 시작
KBS President Fired 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Broadcasting System’s Board of Directors has approved a request to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young. Ko protested the decision, calling it an illegitimate dismissal. But the KBS union, which has been on strike since September demanding his resignation or dismissal, praised the move. President Moon Jae-in OK'd the dismissal of the KBS head on Tuesday.

[Pkg]

In an extra meeting of the KBS Board of Directors held on Monday, the members recommended by the current ruling party pushed ahead with a vote to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young, saying that the decision could not be delayed any more. The meeting was attended by ten out of eleven registered directors. Most of the directors aligned with the opposition camp boycotted the vote. However, the dismissal was approved with six in favor and one abstention. Pro-ruling party directors requested the dismissal of Ko on January eighth on the grounds that he damaged the journalistic principle of pursuing fair, unbiased reporting while failing to listen to opinions from KBS employees. In response, Ko protested the decision, expressing concerns that illegitimately dismissing the head of a public broadcaster on exaggerated and distorted claims would be recorded as a grave error in the history of Korean journalism. He stressed that he had received a parliamentary confirmation hearing and that his term is guaranteed by law. The dismissal was approved 141 days after the KBS union went on a strike on September fourth last year. Strikers called for the resignation of Ko. Following the approval, the KBS union said in a statement that it will end this history of shame and disgrace in KBS and rebuild the company as a genuine broadcaster of the people. President Moon Jae-in who holds the authority to appoint the head of KBS approved the dismissal of Ko on Tuesday. As a result, unionized KBS members will end the 141-day strike and go back to their duties.
  • KBS President Fired
    • 입력 2018.01.23 (15:04)
    • 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57)
    News Today
KBS President Fired
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Broadcasting System’s Board of Directors has approved a request to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young. Ko protested the decision, calling it an illegitimate dismissal. But the KBS union, which has been on strike since September demanding his resignation or dismissal, praised the move. President Moon Jae-in OK'd the dismissal of the KBS head on Tuesday.

[Pkg]

In an extra meeting of the KBS Board of Directors held on Monday, the members recommended by the current ruling party pushed ahead with a vote to dismiss KBS President Ko Dae-young, saying that the decision could not be delayed any more. The meeting was attended by ten out of eleven registered directors. Most of the directors aligned with the opposition camp boycotted the vote. However, the dismissal was approved with six in favor and one abstention. Pro-ruling party directors requested the dismissal of Ko on January eighth on the grounds that he damaged the journalistic principle of pursuing fair, unbiased reporting while failing to listen to opinions from KBS employees. In response, Ko protested the decision, expressing concerns that illegitimately dismissing the head of a public broadcaster on exaggerated and distorted claims would be recorded as a grave error in the history of Korean journalism. He stressed that he had received a parliamentary confirmation hearing and that his term is guaranteed by law. The dismissal was approved 141 days after the KBS union went on a strike on September fourth last year. Strikers called for the resignation of Ko. Following the approval, the KBS union said in a statement that it will end this history of shame and disgrace in KBS and rebuild the company as a genuine broadcaster of the people. President Moon Jae-in who holds the authority to appoint the head of KBS approved the dismissal of Ko on Tuesday. As a result, unionized KBS members will end the 141-day strike and go back to their duties.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Safeguard Measures
  2. 다음기사 Mining Computers Seized
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.‘15년간 도핑 무관했는데…’ 안현수 평창 좌절 ‘충격’
  2. 2.“나 조폭인데” 컵라면 먹고 덜미 잡힌 ‘6척 거구’ 절도범
  3. 3.조윤선, 징역 2년 ‘법정구속’…김기춘 징역 4년 선고
  4. 4.정현 “보고 있나?”에 윤종신 “어 귀여워”
  5. 5.황당한 승객…달리는 버스 운전자 끌어내려
  6. 6.‘사지마비’라는데 선수급 다리찢기…보험사기 적발
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.