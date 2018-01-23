KBS NEWS

안현수, 평창 출전 좌절 ‘충격’…“본인은 묵묵부답”
‘15년간 도핑 무관했는데…’ 안현수, 평창 좌절 ‘충격’
러시아로 귀화한 쇼트트랙 선수 빅토르 안(33·한국명 안현수)이 평창 동계올림픽 선수 명단에서 제외된...
[고현장] 10년간 ‘사지마비’ 환자 행세…모녀의 ‘황당 사기극’
[고현장] 10년간 ‘사지마비’ 환자 행세…모녀 ‘사기극’
무려 10년 동안 사지 마비 환자 행세를 하면서 보험금을 가로챈 모녀가 경찰에 적발됐습니다...

Mining Computers Seized
입력 2018.01.23 (15:06) | 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In the latest target of the government’s crackdown on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, authorities have seized computers used for “mining” cryptocurrency. The mining process requires a lot of electricity and the computers are prone to catch on fire. Here’s more.

[Pkg]

Some 450 bitcoin mining hardware devices have been seized by customs authorities. Their combined market value reaches 1.3 billion won. The devices were imported illegally by four bitcoin mining firms.

[Soundbite] Kim Jung-joo(Incheon Main Customs) : "These devices were imported not for sale, but for mining cryptocoins. The firms did not receive permits in order to speed the customs clearance process."

Bitcoin mining devices are computers. They are called "mining hardware" because user must decrypt codes in order to obtain bitcoins. It usually takes years to decrypt bitcoin codes using a regular computer. That's why multiple high-performance computers are often used simultaneously around-the-clock. Some large mining firms use thousands of mining computers. But these devices are prone to fires. Each bitcoin computer consumes between 800 and 1500 watts of power, which is similar to the amount of energy consumed by an air-conditioner. When operated non-stop, the risk of fire surges. Last month, a bitcoin mining device caught fire in the basement of a building in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. About 300 computers were operating simultaneously at the time. Customs authorities have indicted the staff of firms that imported the bitcoin mining hardware without permits.
