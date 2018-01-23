[Anchor Lead]



Young South Korean tennis pro Chung Hyeon becomes the first Korean to advance to the quarterfinal of a major tennis tournament at the Australian Open. He achieved the feat by besting his idol Novak Djokovic of Serbia in round 16.



[Pkg]



Chung Hyeon did it again. Another miracle. He was off to a good start in the first set, winning 7-6 and taking the initiative. In the second set, he didn't let go of that lead. He overpowered Novak Djokovic with his powerful strokes. In their match two years ago, Chung Hyeon had lost 3-0. But he is not the same man now. Riding on the momentum, Chung also took the third set, and won the full round with a score of 3-0. In that moment he became the first South Korean to reach a grand slam quarterfinal.



[Soundbite] Chung Hyeon(World's 58th-ranked Tennis Player) : "Thank you for your support. The tournament isn't over yet. I'll do better in the quarterfinal and ask for your continued support. Thank you."



Chung advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Mischa Zverev of Germany. He also set a new Korean record by beating Djokovic. His continued stride appears unhindered. Chung will now face Tennys Sandgren of the U.S., with an eye on the semifinals.

