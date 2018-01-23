[Anchor Lead]



The PyeongChang Olympics torch is now crisscrossing the host province of Gangwon-do. During the relay, it stopped by the World Peace Bell Park and a trout fishing festival. The PyeongChang Olympic Games are less than 20 days away.



The torch was lit in front of the World Peace Bell and carried on a bicycle across a bridge. Six torch bearers vigorously ran 20 kilometers, wishing for the success of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The torch visited the Hwacheon mountain trout ice festival, which is the nation's largest winter festival and has attracted over one million tourists this winter alone. While passing through an ice sledding plaza and a bare-hand trout fishing area, the torch promotes the PyeongChang Olympics, which is less than 20 days away. After leaving the trout festival, the torch traveled around Hwacheon, further boosting the Olympic fever. A torch bearer could not hide his

excitement over his second chance in 30 years to carry the Olympic torch.



[Soundbite] Kang Seung-il(Torch Bearer for the 1988 Seoul Olympics) : "I am really excited and thrilled to participate in an Olympic torch relay again in 30 years. I wish that this Olympic flame will be carried safely to PyeongChang and the Olympic Games will be successful."



Crowds of provincial residents gathered along the torch relay route to mark the occasion and send well wishes for the success of the PyeongChang Olympics. The blazing Olympic flame traveled around the northern part of Gangwon-do Province for two days. It is now marching towards the opening ceremony venue in PyeongChang.

