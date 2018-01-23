[Anchor Lead]



Traditions get a new lease of life through time and transformations. There are continued attempts to reimagine traditional craftworks as daily items. Take a look at how some traditional crafts can be reworked with some creativity.



[Pkg]



These are lamps made with traditional hemp and ramie cloths. The texture of hemp creates a cozy, relaxed atmosphere. These colorful bandages and tapes have incorporated traditional multicolored paintwork called 'dancheong' typically found at Buddhist temples. These water bottles are made with the same material as earthenware but they display modern design and color. They are designed as tumblers, which are popular these days, to have more practical use.



[Soundbite] Yoo Cho-won(Spectator) : "Pottery has turned into interesting modern shapes. I think water will taste better from here."



These coasters employ a technique used in making roof tiles which gives the coasters a special quality. Just like roof tiles, the coasters quickly absorb water or the water dries up immediately. Old kerosene lamps have also transformed into newly designed oil warmers.



[Soundbite] Prof. Won Bo-hyeon(Korea Nat'l University of Cultural Heritage) : "We wanted to change the perception of tradition as outdated and old fashioned."



This exhibition hosted by the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage showcases the bright prospects of traditional Korean craftwork gaining ample use in modern daily living.

Reimagining Crafts

입력 2018.01.23 (15:11) 수정 2018.01.23 (16:57) News Today

