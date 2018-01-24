Hanok Village Identity

[Anchor Lead]



The Hanok Village in Jeonju, Jeollabukdo Province is a famed tourist destination known for its unique Korean beauty. However there are concerns that excessive commercialization is hurting the cultural identity of the folk village.



The Jeonju Hanok Village is a tourist hot spot visited by ten million people each year. Despite the freezing weather, tourists fill the streets. But also spotted among the crowd are electric motor devices people ride on. The vehicles are an obstacle to pedestrians and also pose risks of accidents. Due to these conditions, the Hanok Village's designation as an international slow city almost sounds embarrassing.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-seon(Visitor) : "It's not easy to walk around due to cars and scooters jumbled together."



The smell and smoke leaking out of restaurants selling grilled skewers also harm the village environment. Coffee franchises are also not the best fit with the image of tradition.



[Soundbite] Park Mi-ran(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "There's not much traditional food while only skewered foods are everywhere."



Due to ever rising rental costs, native residents find themselves having to leave their hometown.



[Soundbite] (Commercial Building Owner at Hanok Village) : "I'm conflicted over whether to continue my rental business. It's difficult for me too."



Artisans dedicated to preserving tradition also struggle because of expensive rent. The Jeonju Hanok Village has become a popular tourist destination but excessive commercialization is hurting its traditional identity.

