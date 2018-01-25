[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors summoned former President Lee Myung-bak’s nephew Wednesday, grilling him for more than 15 hours in a widening corruption investigation into the former president’s family business holdings. Meanwhile, Lee's older brother, who was supposed to appear for questioning soon, was found unconscious and admitted to the hospital. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Lee Dong-hyung, the vice president of DAS, appears for questioning. He was summoned as a suspect and is facing charges of creating slush funds. Lee Dong-hyung is the son of DAS Chairman Lee Sang-eun and a nephew of former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecutors grilled him over who the actual owner of DAS is.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-hyun(Vice President, DAS) : "I am sure that my father is the actual owner, as he owns a stake in the company."



Lee Dong-hyung avoided answering the question about whether he got a job at DAS at Lee Myung-bak's permission. The prosecutors also interrogated Lee in-depth about DAS funds that were provided to its subsidiary, IM. The prosecutors believe that DAS Chairman Lee Sang-eun transferred 900 million won to IM on four occasions over two years starting in 2009. Lee Dong-hyung holds 49 percent of IM's shares and is its largest shareholder. He is also suspected of delivering a large sum of rebates from scrap iron companies to Lee Myung-bak and Lee Sang-deuk. Lee Sang-deuk, who is to appear for questioning on Friday, was found unconscious on Wednesday afternoon in his home. He has been hospitalized. Lee Sang-deuk was summoned as a suspect. He is being charged with receiving hundreds of millions of won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service.

Corruption Investigation

입력 2018.01.25 (15:08) 수정 2018.01.25 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors summoned former President Lee Myung-bak’s nephew Wednesday, grilling him for more than 15 hours in a widening corruption investigation into the former president’s family business holdings. Meanwhile, Lee's older brother, who was supposed to appear for questioning soon, was found unconscious and admitted to the hospital. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Lee Dong-hyung, the vice president of DAS, appears for questioning. He was summoned as a suspect and is facing charges of creating slush funds. Lee Dong-hyung is the son of DAS Chairman Lee Sang-eun and a nephew of former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecutors grilled him over who the actual owner of DAS is.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-hyun(Vice President, DAS) : "I am sure that my father is the actual owner, as he owns a stake in the company."



Lee Dong-hyung avoided answering the question about whether he got a job at DAS at Lee Myung-bak's permission. The prosecutors also interrogated Lee in-depth about DAS funds that were provided to its subsidiary, IM. The prosecutors believe that DAS Chairman Lee Sang-eun transferred 900 million won to IM on four occasions over two years starting in 2009. Lee Dong-hyung holds 49 percent of IM's shares and is its largest shareholder. He is also suspected of delivering a large sum of rebates from scrap iron companies to Lee Myung-bak and Lee Sang-deuk. Lee Sang-deuk, who is to appear for questioning on Friday, was found unconscious on Wednesday afternoon in his home. He has been hospitalized. Lee Sang-deuk was summoned as a suspect. He is being charged with receiving hundreds of millions of won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service.