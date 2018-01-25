[Anchor Lead]



North Korean ski athletes with disabilities took part in a global tournament to earn their right to compete in the PyeongChang Paralympic Games. The World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup is under way in Germany. South and North Korean athletes also met and appeared to get along fine meeting for the first time.



[Pkg]



At the starting signal, a skier begins to race on the snowy plain. They are North Korea's cross-country skiers with disabilities Ma You-chul and Kim Jung-hyun who have shown up for the first time at an international event. Both of them are absolute beginners. They just picked up skiing last month. But they are determined to win more than anyone else.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-hyun(N. Korean Ski Athlete) : "(Do you like how you raced?) It's exhilarating. I feel great."



After the race, South and North Korean athletes greet each other. There's no awkwardness or shyness.



[Soundbite] "I'm 50 years old. (50?) No actually 46."



They take pictures and share their skiing experiences, bonding in friendship.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-min(S. Korean Skier) : "They eagerly asked us about techniques, posture and equipment. I conveyed some of my knowledge and they were grateful."



North Korean officials of the athletes delegation also expressed hopes they will take part in the PyeongChang Winter Games.



[Soundbite] Chang Guk-hyun(N. Korean Ski Team Captain) : "We are doing our best to perform well in the Olympics for national honor. I'm confident we will reap good results."



The two Koreas' national ski teams displayed friendly interactions throughout the tournament, raising prospects of realizing a peaceful Olympics in PyeongChang.

Paralympic Qualifiers

입력 2018.01.25 (15:13) 수정 2018.01.25 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean ski athletes with disabilities took part in a global tournament to earn their right to compete in the PyeongChang Paralympic Games. The World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup is under way in Germany. South and North Korean athletes also met and appeared to get along fine meeting for the first time.



[Pkg]



At the starting signal, a skier begins to race on the snowy plain. They are North Korea's cross-country skiers with disabilities Ma You-chul and Kim Jung-hyun who have shown up for the first time at an international event. Both of them are absolute beginners. They just picked up skiing last month. But they are determined to win more than anyone else.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-hyun(N. Korean Ski Athlete) : "(Do you like how you raced?) It's exhilarating. I feel great."



After the race, South and North Korean athletes greet each other. There's no awkwardness or shyness.



[Soundbite] "I'm 50 years old. (50?) No actually 46."



They take pictures and share their skiing experiences, bonding in friendship.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-min(S. Korean Skier) : "They eagerly asked us about techniques, posture and equipment. I conveyed some of my knowledge and they were grateful."



North Korean officials of the athletes delegation also expressed hopes they will take part in the PyeongChang Winter Games.



[Soundbite] Chang Guk-hyun(N. Korean Ski Team Captain) : "We are doing our best to perform well in the Olympics for national honor. I'm confident we will reap good results."



The two Koreas' national ski teams displayed friendly interactions throughout the tournament, raising prospects of realizing a peaceful Olympics in PyeongChang.