[Anchor Lead]



Local government-run programs to create more jobs for senior citizens are bearing fruit. Elderly people are finding work in diverse fields, including restaurants and cafes.



[Pkg]



As the cafe opened and customers placed orders, elderly employees wearing aprons get busy. Despite the lack of professional skills, they brew coffee by remembering what they practiced overnight. They also have no problem handling payments in accordance with the directions. Run by a senior club, this cafe hires elderly baristas. Twelve senior citizens work on shifts.



[Soundbite] Hong Kyung-hee(70-year-old, Cafe Employee) : "I was bored when I stayed home. I received training to become a barista. I enjoyed it. I find it fun to work as a barista, which is new to me."



A healthy drink production facility, which is run by another senior club, is also filled with vitality. They are producing a variety of made-to-order drinks.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-sun(79-year-old, Employee at Healthy Drink Manufacturer) : "Working is also exercise. It is far better to meet my colleagues and communicate with them than idling at home."



Elderly people have more opportunities to participate in economic activities, as senior clubs are operating job creation programs for them. The programs offer jobs in diverse fields from restaurants to manufacturing companies and help boost the health and welfare of senior citizens. Roughly 10,400 elderly people are vigorously enjoying their later years through jobs offered by eleven senior clubs in Chungcheongbuk-do Province.

Seniors in the Workforce

[Anchor Lead]



