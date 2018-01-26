Korean Tennis Star

[Anchor Lead]



Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon faces defending champion and number 2 ranked Roger Federer in the Australian Open Friday. Chung Hyeon is the first Korean to advance to the semifinal of one of the grand slam pro tennis tournaments. Fans in Korea and around the world are cheering on the underdog in hopes of an upset.

Chung Hyeon has emerged as "the emperor" of the next-generation of tennis stars. Last year, he won the Next Generations ATP Finals championship, where he demonstrated his superb skills. This week, he drew the global spotlight at the Australian Open. But his opponent in the semifinal match, Roger Federer, is known as "the emperor of tennis." A winner of a record 19 major competitions he has come to symbolize the sport of tennis. He showed off flawless skills in his first five matches at the Australian Open. It will be Chung Hyeon's first showdown with Federer, whom he regarded as his role model. Chung Hyeon is determined to do his best in the upcoming match.



[Soundbite] Chung Hyeon(S. Korean Tennis Player) : "I agree with the saying that competing in games is the best way to practice. It helps me to improve."



Roger Federer has appeared a little cautious after hearing the news that Chung Hyeon had defeated Novak Djokovic. From an objective standpoint, Federer has better techniques and more experience than Chung Hyeon. But Korean experts say that the rising star of Korean tennis does have a chance to beat his rival, because he is young and stronger physically.

입력 2018.01.26 (15:05) 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40) News Today

