Record Cold Snap

A record-breaking cold snap has gripped the nation for four days now. The Siberian blast has frozen just about everything in the mountainous Gangwon-do province and multiple places in Korea have registered record lows this winter.



A vast lake succumbed to the freezing cold and turned into a huge ice field. A stream in the city center is frozen solid as well. People out on the streets arm themselves against the Siberian cold with thick coats, fur hats, and thermal masks, but the freezing wind somehow finds its way inside their clothing.



[Soundbite] Oh Gyu-nam(Chuncheon Resident) : "As soon as I came out today, my nose began to run and my ears seemed to freeze. I think this is the coldest day in recent weeks."



The temperature in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do Province yesterday plummeted to 27.5℃ below zero, and multiple places in the mountainous province saw thermostats falling below 20℃. The stinging cold snap has led to numerous people failing to start their cars. Seoul's morning temperature plunged to minus 17℃, recording the coldest day of this winter. Strong winds have further pushed down the temperature, making people feel even colder. This record-breaking cold snap is projected to continue through this week. Special attention should be paid to health, building maintenance, and fire prevention.

입력 2018.01.26 (15:07) 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40) News Today

