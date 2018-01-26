KBS NEWS

‘밀양 화재 참사’ 왜 피해 컸나?…필로티 구조에 스프링클러도 없어
‘밀양 화재 참사’ 왜 피해 컸나?…필로티 구조에 스프링클러도 없어
26일 아침 100여 명의 사상자를 낸 경남 밀양시 세종병원 화재 참사와 관련해 짧은 시간에...
[제보 영상] 짙은 연기 휩싸인 밀양 세종병원…추가 피해 가능성
[제보 영상] 짙은 연기 휩싸인 밀양 세종병원…추가 피해 가능성
경남 밀양 세종병원 1층 응급실에서 발생한 화재로 인한 사망자가 계속 늘고 있다. 소방당국이 화재 진압과...


  
Deadly Hospital Blaze
입력 2018.01.26 (15:11) | 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40) News Today
At least 39 people were killed and 100 injured in a blaze that engulfed a hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang early Friday. The fire is suspected to have started at around 7:30 a.m. in the emergency room on the first floor of the main building of hospital. The fire was put out in one hour and 40 minutes. About 100 patients are believed to have been inside the hospital building when the fire broke out. President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with his senior aides and called for swift measures to help minimize the damage. Police have also set up an on-site emergency operations team to determine the exact cause of the fire and high death toll.
At least 39 people were killed and 100 injured in a blaze that engulfed a hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang early Friday. The fire is suspected to have started at around 7:30 a.m. in the emergency room on the first floor of the main building of hospital. The fire was put out in one hour and 40 minutes. About 100 patients are believed to have been inside the hospital building when the fire broke out. President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with his senior aides and called for swift measures to help minimize the damage. Police have also set up an on-site emergency operations team to determine the exact cause of the fire and high death toll.
