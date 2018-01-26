At least 39 people were killed and 100 injured in a blaze that engulfed a hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang early Friday. The fire is suspected to have started at around 7:30 a.m. in the emergency room on the first floor of the main building of hospital. The fire was put out in one hour and 40 minutes. About 100 patients are believed to have been inside the hospital building when the fire broke out. President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with his senior aides and called for swift measures to help minimize the damage. Police have also set up an on-site emergency operations team to determine the exact cause of the fire and high death toll.

Deadly Hospital Blaze

입력 2018.01.26 (15:11) 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40) News Today

At least 39 people were killed and 100 injured in a blaze that engulfed a hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang early Friday. The fire is suspected to have started at around 7:30 a.m. in the emergency room on the first floor of the main building of hospital. The fire was put out in one hour and 40 minutes. About 100 patients are believed to have been inside the hospital building when the fire broke out. President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with his senior aides and called for swift measures to help minimize the damage. Police have also set up an on-site emergency operations team to determine the exact cause of the fire and high death toll.