Corruption Investigation

Prosecutors raided the offices of auto parts supplier DAS in search of evidence that former President Lee Myung-bak is the real owner of the company. It’s part of the widening scope of a corruption scandal involving the Lee administration.​



Prosecutors raided DAS headquarters yet again. Prosecutors from the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office seized various documents at the DAS offices and its CEO's home. This is part of an ongoing search for evidence that the former Lee Myung-bak administration helped DAS get back its BBK investment amounting to 14 billion won. Investigators also searched key figures who can provide clues on who the actual owner of DAS is. The key figures include Kwon Young-mi, the widow of Lee Myung-bak's late brother-in-law Kim Jae-jung, who used to be the largest shareholder of DAS, and Lee Young-bae, the CEO of DAS' affiliate, Kumgang Kwon Young-mi voluntarily gave up her status as the largest shareholder by paying her inheritance tax with DAS shares after her husband's death. The incident sparked more controversy over who the actual owner of the company is. It's affiliate, Kumgang is suspected of providing slush funds to DAS. Its CEO, Lee Young-bae, was investigated by a special counsel back in 2008 on suspicion of managing Lee Myung-bak's funds. The prosecutors summoned Kwon Young-mi immediately after raiding her office. She is now being questioned for her inheritance tax and Cheong Wa Dae's meddling. Earlier, prosecutors had obtained testimonies from former DAS executives that ex-President Lee Myung-bak was deeply involved in the establishment of that company.

