KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘밀양 화재 참사’ 왜 피해 컸나?…필로티 구조에 스프링클러도 없어
‘밀양 화재 참사’ 왜 피해 컸나?…필로티 구조에 스프링클러도 없어
26일 아침 100여 명의 사상자를 낸 경남 밀양시 세종병원 화재 참사와 관련해 짧은 시간에...
[제보 영상] 짙은 연기 휩싸인 밀양 세종병원…추가 피해 가능성
[제보 영상] 짙은 연기 휩싸인 밀양 세종병원…추가 피해 가능성
경남 밀양 세종병원 1층 응급실에서 발생한 화재로 인한 사망자가 계속 늘고 있다. 소방당국이 화재 진압과...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Economic Growth Concerns
입력 2018.01.26 (15:18) | 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Economic Growth Concerns 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Last year the Korean economy grew by a robust 3.1%, but fourth quarter figures coming out now are somewhat alarming. Officials can only be cautiously optimistic about economic prospects in the next few years ahead.

[Pkg]

Last year Korea's actual gross domestic product, or economic growth rate, stood at 3.1%. The figure returned to the 3% level for the first time in three years, since 2014. Private spending and facility investment have increased sharply to power the growth. The export-driven manufacturing sector has also fared well, recording the highest growth rate since 2011 at 4.2%.

[Soundbite] Chung Kyu-il(Bank of Korea) : "The service sector's growth stalled, but the manufacturers grew more robustly and the construction business maintained its high growth."

But the fourth quarter figure alone was not very encouraging. The fourth quarter growth rate recorded -0.2%, the first time the rate fell below zero since the fourth quarter of 2008, at the onset of the global financial crisis. However, the Bank of Korea explained the low figure was caused by the baseline effect of the third quarter's surprise growth of 1.5% and the long Chuseok holiday in October, and added that Korea's economy is growing solidly. Korea's exports, which recorded a record high last year, also remain strong as the export amount increased by more than 9% this January. But the immediate obstacle is the currency exchange rates, which fell to a three-year low.

[Soundbite] Shin Min-young(LG Economic Research Institute) : "Even with strong exports, the total amount shrinks when dollar is exchanged to won, directly hurting corporate profitability."

Also, the United States' recent trend of trade protectionism, which was manifested by the recent safeguard measure against Korean-made washing machines, is emerging as an undermining factor for the Korean economy.
  • Economic Growth Concerns
    • 입력 2018.01.26 (15:18)
    • 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40)
    News Today
Economic Growth Concerns
[Anchor Lead]

Last year the Korean economy grew by a robust 3.1%, but fourth quarter figures coming out now are somewhat alarming. Officials can only be cautiously optimistic about economic prospects in the next few years ahead.

[Pkg]

Last year Korea's actual gross domestic product, or economic growth rate, stood at 3.1%. The figure returned to the 3% level for the first time in three years, since 2014. Private spending and facility investment have increased sharply to power the growth. The export-driven manufacturing sector has also fared well, recording the highest growth rate since 2011 at 4.2%.

[Soundbite] Chung Kyu-il(Bank of Korea) : "The service sector's growth stalled, but the manufacturers grew more robustly and the construction business maintained its high growth."

But the fourth quarter figure alone was not very encouraging. The fourth quarter growth rate recorded -0.2%, the first time the rate fell below zero since the fourth quarter of 2008, at the onset of the global financial crisis. However, the Bank of Korea explained the low figure was caused by the baseline effect of the third quarter's surprise growth of 1.5% and the long Chuseok holiday in October, and added that Korea's economy is growing solidly. Korea's exports, which recorded a record high last year, also remain strong as the export amount increased by more than 9% this January. But the immediate obstacle is the currency exchange rates, which fell to a three-year low.

[Soundbite] Shin Min-young(LG Economic Research Institute) : "Even with strong exports, the total amount shrinks when dollar is exchanged to won, directly hurting corporate profitability."

Also, the United States' recent trend of trade protectionism, which was manifested by the recent safeguard measure against Korean-made washing machines, is emerging as an undermining factor for the Korean economy.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Corruption Investigation
  2. 다음기사 Unemployment Problem
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.불법 주차된 차 보고 ‘빵~ 터진’ 경찰, 왜?
  2. 2.밀양 참사 사망자 37명으로 정정 …“중상자 10명은 위독”
  3. 3.짙은 연기 휩싸인 밀양 세종병원 …필사의 탈출 현장
  4. 4.‘아내 살해’ 완전범죄 꿈꿨지만 …동료 경찰 기지로 탄로
  5. 5.실체 드러낸 ‘아마존 고’, 인류에겐 ‘축복? 재앙?’
  6. 6.“더는 사망자 나오지 않길…” SNS로 전해진 참사 순간
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.