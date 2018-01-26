KBS NEWS

Learning Woodcraft
입력 2018.01.26 (15:22) | 수정 2018.01.26 (16:40) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

These days a growing number of middle-aged men are learning the art of woodcraft. They can get hands-on instruction at private gatherings or take free woodcraft lessons. Here's a look at the new-found, productive hobby.​

[Pkg]

As evening comes, people begin showing up one by one. They are still a bit awkward with the tools but they shave and smooth out the pieces of pieces with care. These novice wood craftsmen produce quite nice works.

[Soundbite] Jang Gap-jin(Woodcraft Hobbyist) : "I made this today. I'm going to have delicious coffee at home."

Their teacher, Mr. Na Do-gyun, is a Korean traditional doctor by day. But, twice a week he closes his clinic to devote his time to woodcraft. He indulges in the fun of hand-crafting furniture pieces, from beds to desks and tables. It's been 14 years since he started in woodcraft. Now his wife is his greatest fan.

[Soundbite] Park Deok-hee(Na Do-gyun's Wife) : "I'm small, so he made me a wardrobe that I can use while sitting down. It's really convenient."

The joy of making something with one's own hands and a sense of achievement are attracting a lot of people to the world of woodcraft. This man's workshop is packed with handmade wooden coffee machines.

[Soundbite] Lee Yun-jin(Woodcraft Shop Owner) : "When this machine is turned on, this doll grinds the coffee beans and a short story is told."

This music lover started making speakers after finding out the appeal of wood. He made even this huge speaker, taller than a grownup, and other unique-looking speakers.

[Soundbite] Kim Eui-ho(Woodcraft Hobbyist) : "This hard wood makes a very clean sound when piano or violin sonatas are played."

Every person has his own reason for falling in love with woodcraft, but they share one common sentiment.

[Soundbite] Koh Chang-min(Woodcraft Hobbyist) : "The warmth of wood is harmonized with other materials to give analog sentiments."

The warmth of nature and vitality of the skill are making many people to fall in love with woodcraft.
