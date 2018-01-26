Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, it was a winter special! The cold wave hit hard this morning, and idols showed off their winter fashion. Fans could not stop making camera flashes! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Momoland, TRCNG, Rainz, Girlkind, The Eastlight, Target, MXM, N.Flying, and so on.





[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.26

입력 2018.01.26 (16:08) 페이스북 Live

