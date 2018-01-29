KBS NEWS

뉴스

작은 연기에도 ‘화들짝’…오인신고 빈발, ‘화재 공포증’ 확산
작은 연기에도 ‘화들짝’…오인신고 빈발, ‘화재 공포증’ 확산
28일 오전 9시 12분쯤 대구소방안전본부 상황실로 달서구 상인동에 있는 한 대형매장에 불이...
“제발 세탁기 쓰지 마세요”…최강 한파로 빨래방은 ‘북새통’
최강 한파에 아파트 ‘세탁 대란’…동네 빨래방 대기줄 ‘북새통’
매서운 한파에 세제물이 역류하고 세탁기가 어는 등 빨래의 어려움을 호소하는 사람들이 크게 증가했다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Overcrowded Hospital
입력 2018.01.29 (14:55) | 수정 2018.01.29 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Overcrowded Hospital 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

KBS TV has learned that the hospital in Miryang where dozens of people died in a fire and scores more were injured was operating an intensive care unit with twice as many patients than it was approved for. Nine people were found dead on the third floor of Sejong Hospital, where the ICU was located.

[Pkg]

The intensive care unit on Sejong Hospital's third floor was where nine people died in a fire. It measured around 100 square meters. When the hospital obtained a permit for the facility, the minimum area per patient in all intensive care units was required to be 10 square meters. Sejong Hospital's ICU was allowed to have ten patients, but it has been discovered that the hospital gradually added more and more patients until the number doubled the permissible level and reached 20. The hospital operated its ICU in line with the standards for regular wards. However, the Miryang Public Health Center says that Sejong Hospital has no ICU.

[Soundbite] (Official from Miryang Public Health Center (Voice modified)) : "They don't have an ICU. They don't meet the requirements of the Medical Service Act. There is no ICU there."

Patients' rooms on the second floor, where the most victims were found, were also overcrowded. The hospital remodeled its operating and physical therapy rooms into patient wards, which accommodated 39 people. That's 14 patients more than permitted by the stricter regulations. The hospital also had nine wards for more than five patients each, which is not allowed by the current regulations.

[Soundbite] Yang Jung-kan(Patient) : "(Where's room 207?) It's here(where a physical therapy room used to be). There is an ER underneath. That's where the fire started. It's the second floor, but it doesn't seem to match the design plan."

This is the reason the hospital is increasingly being blamed for having overcrowded patient wards, which led to a high death toll in the blaze. Although the hospital changed the location and size of its emergency rooms and patient wards frequently, the authorities had to deal with the fire in line with its old design plan. The hospital is now unable to avoid criticism for operating overcrowded patient wards and changing the purpose of use of its facilities at its own discretion.
  • Overcrowded Hospital
    • 입력 2018.01.29 (14:55)
    • 수정 2018.01.29 (16:43)
    News Today
Overcrowded Hospital
[Anchor Lead]

KBS TV has learned that the hospital in Miryang where dozens of people died in a fire and scores more were injured was operating an intensive care unit with twice as many patients than it was approved for. Nine people were found dead on the third floor of Sejong Hospital, where the ICU was located.

[Pkg]

The intensive care unit on Sejong Hospital's third floor was where nine people died in a fire. It measured around 100 square meters. When the hospital obtained a permit for the facility, the minimum area per patient in all intensive care units was required to be 10 square meters. Sejong Hospital's ICU was allowed to have ten patients, but it has been discovered that the hospital gradually added more and more patients until the number doubled the permissible level and reached 20. The hospital operated its ICU in line with the standards for regular wards. However, the Miryang Public Health Center says that Sejong Hospital has no ICU.

[Soundbite] (Official from Miryang Public Health Center (Voice modified)) : "They don't have an ICU. They don't meet the requirements of the Medical Service Act. There is no ICU there."

Patients' rooms on the second floor, where the most victims were found, were also overcrowded. The hospital remodeled its operating and physical therapy rooms into patient wards, which accommodated 39 people. That's 14 patients more than permitted by the stricter regulations. The hospital also had nine wards for more than five patients each, which is not allowed by the current regulations.

[Soundbite] Yang Jung-kan(Patient) : "(Where's room 207?) It's here(where a physical therapy room used to be). There is an ER underneath. That's where the fire started. It's the second floor, but it doesn't seem to match the design plan."

This is the reason the hospital is increasingly being blamed for having overcrowded patient wards, which led to a high death toll in the blaze. Although the hospital changed the location and size of its emergency rooms and patient wards frequently, the authorities had to deal with the fire in line with its old design plan. The hospital is now unable to avoid criticism for operating overcrowded patient wards and changing the purpose of use of its facilities at its own discretion.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Fire Investigation
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.서울 공립 중등교사 합격자 935명 …여성이 77.5%
  2. 2.손연재, 결국 SNS 폐쇄 …소트니코바에 ‘좋아요’
  3. 3.광주 세 남매 참사, ‘방화’ 결론 …“엄마가 불 질렀다”
  4. 4.최강 한파에 아파트 ‘세탁 대란’ …빨래방 대기줄 ‘북새통’
  5. 5.박항서 금의환향 …훈장 수여·특별시민권도 검토
  6. 6.문 대통령 딸은 정의당 당원 …이 대표와 ‘1987’ 관람도
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.