Fire Investigation

The police conducted their third round of on-site investigations at the scene of the Miryang hospital fire Sunday, examining the path of the deadly smoke from the blaze. Meanwhile another injured patient died overnight, raising the death toll to 39. ​



In its earlier investigation, the police confirmed the fire started from the ceiling of the first floor pantry room at the ill-fated hospital in Miryang. On Sunday, the inspection focused on how the smoke spread to upper floors. This is because most victims died of suffocation by smoke.



[Soundbite] Choi Chi-hun(Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency) : "Smoke can travel through any form of crevice. Several possibilities are narrowed down to 4 scenarios."



The smoke could have spread through the elevator next to the pantry room, or through plumbing or electrical paths or possibly a passageway connecting Sejong Hospital to a sanatorium. The findings are expected to come out in about two weeks. The headquarters investigating the fire have also begun to look into whether the hospital poorly managed self-safety checks and overall safety maintenance. Officials have also obtained records from local authorities to see if there were any illegal changes made to the building structure which could have worsened the fire damage and whether the alterations were unlawfully approved by authorities. The firefighters' course of response will also be inspected. There's controversy over a delay in early stage efforts to put out the blaze.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-soo(Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency) : "All related officials will be probed if necessary as we did today. The fire truck black box is also ready to be handed to us if we ask for it."



Meanwhile, an injured elderly patient died overnight, raising the death toll to 39. A nurse who was working at the hospital at the time of the fire has also been readmitted to hospital, raising the number of the injured to 151. The nurse had returned home after the incident but her health conditions since deteriorated.

Fire Investigation

입력 2018.01.29 (14:57) 수정 2018.01.29 (16:43) News Today

