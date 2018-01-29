KBS NEWS

작은 연기에도 '화들짝'…오인신고 빈발, '화재 공포증' 확산
작은 연기에도 ‘화들짝’…오인신고 빈발, ‘화재 공포증’ 확산
28일 오전 9시 12분쯤 대구소방안전본부 상황실로 달서구 상인동에 있는 한 대형매장에 불이...
“제발 세탁기 쓰지 마세요”…최강 한파로 빨래방은 ‘북새통’
최강 한파에 아파트 ‘세탁 대란’…동네 빨래방 대기줄 ‘북새통’
매서운 한파에 세제물이 역류하고 세탁기가 어는 등 빨래의 어려움을 호소하는 사람들이 크게 증가했다...

Customs Inspections
입력 2018.01.29 (15:02) | 수정 2018.01.29 (17:09) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Customs authorities have stepped up their enforcement ahead of the PyeongChang Games. As such, customs inspections for inbound passengers may take longer than usual. Here’s more.​​

[Pkg]

Inbound passengers stand in a long line, awaiting a customs inspection. The officials thoroughly check their luggage using X-rays.

[Soundbite] (Incheon Customs Official) : "Your luggage over there... Hold on."

The officials make sure to unpack and check every suspicious item.

[Soundbite] (Incheon Customs Official) : "Specialty products are not allowed in Korea. (Not allowed?) No. Don't bring them next time. (I won't. I'm sorry.)"

This woman was caught for carrying cigarettes inside her coat. Bundles of cigarettes were also found at the bottom of her bag and in the hidden pockets of another coat. Customs authorities have strengthened inspections of arriving passengers ahead of the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Up to 20 percent of all inbound passengers are now subject to customs inspections, nearly seven times more than usual. Some 200 more officials have been dispatched to conduct inspections.

[Soundbite] Moon Mi-ho(Incheon Customs) : "Our priority is on blocking dangerous items to prevent terrorism. The arrivals section is expected to be congested, so we ask the public for cooperation."

inspections will continue at all airports and ports in Korea through the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, which will end on March 18th. During that period, customs inspections for inbound passengers, which usually take 30 minutes, may take as long as three hours.
Customs Inspections
