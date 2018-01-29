KBS NEWS

뉴스

작은 연기에도 ‘화들짝’…오인신고 빈발, ‘화재 공포증’ 확산
작은 연기에도 ‘화들짝’…오인신고 빈발, ‘화재 공포증’ 확산
28일 오전 9시 12분쯤 대구소방안전본부 상황실로 달서구 상인동에 있는 한 대형매장에 불이...
“제발 세탁기 쓰지 마세요”…최강 한파로 빨래방은 ‘북새통’
최강 한파에 아파트 ‘세탁 대란’…동네 빨래방 대기줄 ‘북새통’
매서운 한파에 세제물이 역류하고 세탁기가 어는 등 빨래의 어려움을 호소하는 사람들이 크게 증가했다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Winter Festival Season
입력 2018.01.29 (15:03) | 수정 2018.01.29 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Winter Festival Season 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Korea is still in the grips of a frigid cold snap, but many folks are embracing the winter weather. Festival sites are bustling with visitors. At the Inje Smelt Festival, the ice has frozen thick, which is perfect for ice fishing.​

[Pkg]

The upper stream of Soyangho Lake where smelt fish are concentrated has completely frozen amid temperatures around minus-20 degrees Celsius. A festival has begun as snow piles are dusted away and snow sculptures emerge in glorious form. At the smelt fishing area, tourists from across the country enjoy ice fishing by making holes into thick ice.

[Soundbite] "Yes, I caught another one! That's two fish!"

Yes it is cold, but they are oblivious to the passing of time.

[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-ok(Visitor) : "I waited so long to come and I'm having so much fun. The catch is more plentiful than I expected. It's fun as much as it's freezing cold."

Last year, ice did not fully form and the fishing ground wasn't able to open. But this year, the ice is over 30 centimeters thick. A resting area is also open for people to warm themselves. Preparations are all set to receive visitors.

[Soundbite] Kim Oh-jeong(Inje Cultural Foundation) : "At the resting area, visitors can warm up in a birch wood foot bath while children can enjoy role playing experiences of future jobs."

The festival offers various programs where people can go sledding on snow and ice, and try bobsleighing. The Inje Ice Fishing Festival which opened Saturday continues through February 4.
  • Winter Festival Season
    • 입력 2018.01.29 (15:03)
    • 수정 2018.01.29 (16:43)
    News Today
Winter Festival Season
[Anchor Lead]

Korea is still in the grips of a frigid cold snap, but many folks are embracing the winter weather. Festival sites are bustling with visitors. At the Inje Smelt Festival, the ice has frozen thick, which is perfect for ice fishing.​

[Pkg]

The upper stream of Soyangho Lake where smelt fish are concentrated has completely frozen amid temperatures around minus-20 degrees Celsius. A festival has begun as snow piles are dusted away and snow sculptures emerge in glorious form. At the smelt fishing area, tourists from across the country enjoy ice fishing by making holes into thick ice.

[Soundbite] "Yes, I caught another one! That's two fish!"

Yes it is cold, but they are oblivious to the passing of time.

[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-ok(Visitor) : "I waited so long to come and I'm having so much fun. The catch is more plentiful than I expected. It's fun as much as it's freezing cold."

Last year, ice did not fully form and the fishing ground wasn't able to open. But this year, the ice is over 30 centimeters thick. A resting area is also open for people to warm themselves. Preparations are all set to receive visitors.

[Soundbite] Kim Oh-jeong(Inje Cultural Foundation) : "At the resting area, visitors can warm up in a birch wood foot bath while children can enjoy role playing experiences of future jobs."

The festival offers various programs where people can go sledding on snow and ice, and try bobsleighing. The Inje Ice Fishing Festival which opened Saturday continues through February 4.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Customs Inspections
  2. 다음기사 Webtoons in France
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.서울 공립 중등교사 합격자 935명 …여성이 77.5%
  2. 2.손연재, 결국 SNS 폐쇄 …소트니코바에 ‘좋아요’
  3. 3.광주 세 남매 참사, ‘방화’ 결론 …“엄마가 불 질렀다”
  4. 4.최강 한파에 아파트 ‘세탁 대란’ …빨래방 대기줄 ‘북새통’
  5. 5.박항서 금의환향 …훈장 수여·특별시민권도 검토
  6. 6.문 대통령 딸은 정의당 당원 …이 대표와 ‘1987’ 관람도
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.