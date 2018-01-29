[Anchor Lead]



Mandatory military service always looms over young men in entertainment. Actor Kim Woo-bin, who is battling cancer, has received an exemption from the service, while singer Chung Yong-hwa, who recently sparked controversy over irregularities in his graduate school enrollment, has decided to begin his military service this coming March. Here’s more.



Actor Kim Woo-bin, who is battling nasopharyngeal cancer, has reportedly received an exemption from military service. A source says that Kim Woo-bin once again underwent a health checkup at the Military Manpower Administration and was found to be unfit to serve in the military. The actor broke the news about his cancer diagnosis back in May last year and has been undergoing treatment ever since. At the end of last year, he wrote a letter to his fan community in which he said that he had gone through three chemotherapy sessions and 35 sessions of radiation therapy. Kim reportedly underwent a health exam upon receiving his enlistment notice shortly after finishing his treatment. His agency said that the actor is receiving follow-up examinations regularly and trying to recover, and asked his fans for support and encouragement. Meanwhile, singer Jung Yong-hwa of CN Blue is set to begin his military service. The singer's agency said in a press release that Jung will join the military on March 5. The agency apologized for canceling all of CN Blue's overseas concerts that were scheduled to take place after that date. The decision to join the army comes ten days after Jung sparked controversy for allegedly committing irregularities when enrolling in graduate school. A video of Jung Yong-hwa's solo concert that was held last weekend in Hong Kong was posted on YouTube. At the final concert prior to his military service, the singer reportedly shed tears while saying goodbye to his fans and promising to reunite with them in two years.

Entertainers in the Military

입력 2018.01.29 (15:07) 수정 2018.01.29 (16:43) News Today

