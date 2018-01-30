Abrupt Cancellation

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea abruptly notified South Korea Monday night that it would be canceling a planned joint cultural event at its Mt. Kumgang Resort. The South Korean Unification Ministry said the North’s unilateral decision to cancel the February 4th concert was quite regrettable. In its notification to Seoul, Pyongyang blamed negative media coverage of the regime in the South.



North Korea has notified South Korea of its decision to cancel the inter-Korean cultural event that was slated for February 4 in the Kumgangsan area. The North expressed its decision through a letter sent on Monday night and signed by the head of the North Korean delegation to the high-ranking inter-Korean talks. In the letter, the North blamed the South Korean media for its insulting tone toward the North's "sincere actions." It added that it wants to cancel the cultural event because the South Korean media spoke negatively about its upcoming celebrations. The celebrations Pyongyang is referring to is the Army Foundation Day military parade, which is expected to take place on February 8. Signs of preparations for a massive military parade were captured at an airport in the vicinity of Pyongyang recently by a satellite. Seoul has called Pyongyang's unilateral decision to cancel the event that both Koreas had agreed upon "quite regrettable." It also stressed that each side must deliver on its promises based on mutual respect and understanding after a long-awaited thaw in inter-Korean relations. Although the North blamed the media for the cancellation, there has been controversy over sanctions against the regime, in particular regarding the shipment of diesel to the North to prepare for the inter-Korean cultural event. With the North's decision to cancel the cultural event, other inter-Korean events including the joint skiing training at the Masikryong Ski Resort, which was to begin as early as Wednesday, may also hit snags.

2018.01.30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



