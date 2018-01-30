KBS NEWS

뉴스

서지현검사 “고위간부 성추행” 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
서지현 검사 “고위간부 성추행” 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
현직 여검사가 법무부 간부 선배 검사에게 8년 전 성추행에 인사 불이익까지 당했다고...
[고봉순] 연말 보너스로 800만 원 든 ‘돈 가방’ 선물하는 회사
[영상] 全 직원에 현금 800만 원 든 ‘돈 가방’ 쏜 ‘통 큰’ 사장님
직원들에게 연말 보너스로 '돈 가방'을 선물한 회사가 화제입니다. 회사가 준비한 보너스는 총 5억..

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Abrupt Cancellation
입력 2018.01.30 (14:49) | 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Abrupt Cancellation 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea abruptly notified South Korea Monday night that it would be canceling a planned joint cultural event at its Mt. Kumgang Resort. The South Korean Unification Ministry said the North’s unilateral decision to cancel the February 4th concert was quite regrettable. In its notification to Seoul, Pyongyang blamed negative media coverage of the regime in the South.

[Pkg]

North Korea has notified South Korea of its decision to cancel the inter-Korean cultural event that was slated for February 4 in the Kumgangsan area. The North expressed its decision through a letter sent on Monday night and signed by the head of the North Korean delegation to the high-ranking inter-Korean talks. In the letter, the North blamed the South Korean media for its insulting tone toward the North's "sincere actions." It added that it wants to cancel the cultural event because the South Korean media spoke negatively about its upcoming celebrations. The celebrations Pyongyang is referring to is the Army Foundation Day military parade, which is expected to take place on February 8. Signs of preparations for a massive military parade were captured at an airport in the vicinity of Pyongyang recently by a satellite. Seoul has called Pyongyang's unilateral decision to cancel the event that both Koreas had agreed upon "quite regrettable." It also stressed that each side must deliver on its promises based on mutual respect and understanding after a long-awaited thaw in inter-Korean relations. Although the North blamed the media for the cancellation, there has been controversy over sanctions against the regime, in particular regarding the shipment of diesel to the North to prepare for the inter-Korean cultural event. With the North's decision to cancel the cultural event, other inter-Korean events including the joint skiing training at the Masikryong Ski Resort, which was to begin as early as Wednesday, may also hit snags.
  • Abrupt Cancellation
    • 입력 2018.01.30 (14:49)
    • 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45)
    News Today
Abrupt Cancellation
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea abruptly notified South Korea Monday night that it would be canceling a planned joint cultural event at its Mt. Kumgang Resort. The South Korean Unification Ministry said the North’s unilateral decision to cancel the February 4th concert was quite regrettable. In its notification to Seoul, Pyongyang blamed negative media coverage of the regime in the South.

[Pkg]

North Korea has notified South Korea of its decision to cancel the inter-Korean cultural event that was slated for February 4 in the Kumgangsan area. The North expressed its decision through a letter sent on Monday night and signed by the head of the North Korean delegation to the high-ranking inter-Korean talks. In the letter, the North blamed the South Korean media for its insulting tone toward the North's "sincere actions." It added that it wants to cancel the cultural event because the South Korean media spoke negatively about its upcoming celebrations. The celebrations Pyongyang is referring to is the Army Foundation Day military parade, which is expected to take place on February 8. Signs of preparations for a massive military parade were captured at an airport in the vicinity of Pyongyang recently by a satellite. Seoul has called Pyongyang's unilateral decision to cancel the event that both Koreas had agreed upon "quite regrettable." It also stressed that each side must deliver on its promises based on mutual respect and understanding after a long-awaited thaw in inter-Korean relations. Although the North blamed the media for the cancellation, there has been controversy over sanctions against the regime, in particular regarding the shipment of diesel to the North to prepare for the inter-Korean cultural event. With the North's decision to cancel the cultural event, other inter-Korean events including the joint skiing training at the Masikryong Ski Resort, which was to begin as early as Wednesday, may also hit snags.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Chartered Flight Plan
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.全 직원에 800만 원 ‘돈 가방’ 쏜 ‘통 큰’ 사장님
  2. 2.서지현검사 “고위간부 성추행” 뒤늦은 진상조사
  3. 3.손님에게 배달 중 ‘피자 토핑’ 훔쳐 먹는 배달부
  4. 4.정승면 김천지청장, 번개탄 피워 가스 중독
  5. 5.문무일, 여검사 성추행 폭로 “사안 엄중 인식”
  6. 6.서지현 검사 응원 물결 “처벌해주세요” “미투”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.