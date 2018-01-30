[Anchor Lead]



South Korea will send a charter plane to transport South Korean skiers to a joint training session at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea. Although South Korea won't be paying fees for using Kalma Airport and passing through North Korean airspace to avoid violating UN sanctions, the plan could be scrapped due to North Korea's sudden cancelation of inter-Korean cultural performances.​



[Pkg]



The Unification Ministry announced that a chartered plane will be sent for the joint training of South and North Korean skiers scheduled at the end of this month at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea. The Ministry also stated that South Korea will not pay fees for using a North Korean airport, a matter that could have been in conflict with U.N. sanctions, which bars cash flows into North Korea.



[Soundbite] Baik Tae-hyun(Unification Ministry Spokesman) : "N. Korea will provide airport access and other conveniences and S. Korea will not pay fees for using the airport and passing through N. Korean airspace."



The Unification Ministry also said that South Korea is discussing the chartered flight issue with the United States and the international community so that South Korea's decision would not conflict with U.N. sanctions. The United States issued a 180-day entry ban on ships and airplanes that have been to North Korea. So, if a South Korean chartered plane flew to North Korea, it may collide with the sanctions against the regime.

Chartered Flight Plan

