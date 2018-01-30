KBS NEWS

서지현검사 "고위간부 성추행" 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
서지현 검사 “고위간부 성추행” 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
현직 여검사가 법무부 간부 선배 검사에게 8년 전 성추행에 인사 불이익까지 당했다고...
[고봉순] 연말 보너스로 800만 원 든 '돈 가방' 선물하는 회사
[영상] 全 직원에 현금 800만 원 든 ‘돈 가방’ 쏜 ‘통 큰’ 사장님
직원들에게 연말 보너스로 '돈 가방'을 선물한 회사가 화제입니다. 회사가 준비한 보너스는 총 5억..

Chartered Flight Plan
입력 2018.01.30 (14:51) | 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea will send a charter plane to transport South Korean skiers to a joint training session at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea. Although South Korea won't be paying fees for using Kalma Airport and passing through North Korean airspace to avoid violating UN sanctions, the plan could be scrapped due to North Korea's sudden cancelation of inter-Korean cultural performances.​

[Pkg]

The Unification Ministry announced that a chartered plane will be sent for the joint training of South and North Korean skiers scheduled at the end of this month at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea. The Ministry also stated that South Korea will not pay fees for using a North Korean airport, a matter that could have been in conflict with U.N. sanctions, which bars cash flows into North Korea.

[Soundbite] Baik Tae-hyun(Unification Ministry Spokesman) : "N. Korea will provide airport access and other conveniences and S. Korea will not pay fees for using the airport and passing through N. Korean airspace."

The Unification Ministry also said that South Korea is discussing the chartered flight issue with the United States and the international community so that South Korea's decision would not conflict with U.N. sanctions. The United States issued a 180-day entry ban on ships and airplanes that have been to North Korea. So, if a South Korean chartered plane flew to North Korea, it may collide with the sanctions against the regime.
