서지현검사 "고위간부 성추행" 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
서지현 검사 "고위간부 성추행" 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
현직 여검사가 법무부 간부 선배 검사에게 8년 전 성추행에 인사 불이익까지 당했다고...
입력 2018.01.30 (14:53) | 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his government to set up a taskforce to devise measures on fire safety. The taskforce will be supervised directly by the presidential office as part of the government efforts to address the massive damage caused by recent fires. Fire safety inspections will also be conducted at 290,000 facilities nationwide.

[Pkg]

At a meeting with his senior aides, President Moon Jae-in said that the fundamental reason why small and medium-sized public facilities are prone to fire hazards lies in the past practice of placing priority on growth rather than on safety during construction. The president pointed out that safety negligence and carelessness on the pretext of saving costs are the very examples of deep-rooted evil that must be eradicated. He called on the central and local governments and parliament to join hands to make Korea a safer country.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The ultimate responsibility for public safety lies in the hands of the government. Let's do our best to fulfill that responsibility."

President Moon has instructed his administration to set up a fire safety taskforce at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. He ordered the taskforce to conduct a thorough survey on fire-prone facilities in the nation in cooperation with the government, public agencies and private-sector experts, and notify the public of the results even if it takes time. The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office convened a high-ranking meeting and agreed to carry out safety inspections on some 290,000 facilities nationwide.

[Soundbite] Park Wan-joo(Spokesperson, Democratic Party) : "We will do everything we can to find out the cause and devise measures."

The participants also agreed to make it mandatory for all hospitals, regardless of their size, to have automated fire extinguishing equipment such as sprinklers, and strengthen the fire safety responsibilities of building
owners and managers.
