Irregular Hiring Probe

A probe into irregular hiring practices in more than 1,000 public sector institutions revealed extensive corruption in about 80% of the investigated agencies, prompting the government to come up with serious countermeasures. Those who were hired by public agencies by illegal means will be ineligible to apply for other jobs for 5 years, while those who asked for hiring favors will be exposed.



Government measures on those involved in hiring corruption took effect simultaneously as they were announced.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-jin(2nd Vice Minister of Strategy & Finance) : "They will be excluded from their jobs immediately. Employees who are investigated by law enforcement agencies and indicted by the prosecution will be dismissed immediately as they are indicted."



Some 380 people, including 189 incumbent executives at public agencies, will be immediately barred from their jobs. Eight current heads of public agencies will be dismissed. 100 people who were hired through shady hiring practices will be subject to the same rules. The government's stance is when an illegally hired person is indicted, that person is to be dismissed immediately. When a hiring officer is indicted, that person will be first barred from the job and then fired after undergoing proper procedures.



[Soundbite] Lee Keum-ro(Vice Minister of Justice) : "The basic policy is stern punishment. The Ministry plans to continue prompt, fair, and strict investigations."



If an investigation discovers that someone was unfairly disqualified in the final round due to hiring misconduct and can identify who that disqualified applicant is, the government will help the wronged applicant get their job back. The government has also set up a zero-tolerance policy to prevent any more wrongful hiring practices. Hiring officers will be immediately dismissed and if executives are involved, their personal information will be disclosed. Those who were illegally hired will be ineligible to apply to public agencies for five years and those who asked for hiring favors will have their personal information released to the public. And that's not all.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-ho(Vice Chair, Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission) : "People who report hiring malpractices will be rewarded up to KRW 200 Mn to encourage reporting."



Also, inter-ministerial meetings will be held regularly and an integrated reporting center for hiring malpractices will go into permanent operation at the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

Irregular Hiring Probe

입력 2018.01.30

