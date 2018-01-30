Olympic Diplomacy

[Anchor Lead]



The PyeongChang Games are now just ten days away. The international sports festival is expected to serve as an occasion for heads of state to seek multilateral diplomacy. The Winter Olympics will be attended by 26 high-level figures from 21 countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



President Moon Jae-in will have a busy schedule at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games to carry out summit diplomacy with 26 top-level figures from 21 countries. Among the heads of four neighboring countries of the Korean Peninsula, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be the only one to attend the

PyeongChang Olympics. From the U.S., Vice President Mike Pence and family members of President Donald Trump will come. China will send Han Zheng, a Politburo member who is the seventh most powerful in the Communist Party.



[Soundbite] Nam Gwan-pyo(2nd deputy director, National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae) : "The PyeongChang Olympic Games is not only a sports festival. It is expected to be the first stage for the Moon Jae-in government to conduct multilateral diplomacy."



The Japanese prime minister who is the most eye-catching figure of the group will hold a summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in on February 9th, the opening day of the PyeongChang Games. Abe is predicted to call on Moon to fulfill the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo sex slavery deal. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae explained that it is still to be determined whether a high-level Russian delegation will visit PyeongChang as soon as the issue of Russia's alleged widespread doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games is resolved. Another matter of interest is whether a high-ranking North Korean delegation will include North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister Kim Yo-jong or Choe Ryong-hae, the second most powerful figure in the North. Attention is also being paid to whether Kim or Choe will have high-level contact with the U.S. or hold a meeting with President Moon Jae-in if they come to PyeongChang.

Olympic Diplomacy

입력 2018.01.30 (14:57) 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45) News Today

