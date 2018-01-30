[Anchor Lead]



The torch for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games has entered Chuncheon, the capital of Gangwon-do Province. Korean and foreign sports stars and entertainers participated in the torch relay. The PyeongChang Olympic Games are now just ten days away.​



[Pkg]



The Olympic torch rose in the air over Euiam-ho Lake in Chuncheon. While floating over the lake and the city, it boosts the Olympic fever. After landing on the ground, the torch was handed over to Olympic taekwondo gold medalist Oh Hye-ri.



[Soundbite] Oh Hye-ri(Olympic Taekwondo Gold Medalist) : "As a taekwondo player belonging to the Chuncehon City Hall team, I really appreciate that a winter Olympic Games will be held in the energetic province of Gangwon-do. It is meaningful. I wish for the success of the Olympic Games."



The torch passed a statue of a girl near the Soyang-gang River and was carried along a sky walk. It received enthusiastic applause from citizens whenever it passed.



[Soundbite] Shin Dong-yoon(College Student) : "I usually did not think about the Olympic Games a lot. While directly seeing the Olympic torch, I realized that the Olympic Games is drawing nearer. It was really meaningful."



After crisscrossing Chuncheon, the torch was set at a temporary platform in front of the provincial government building by the final bearers, Japanese figure skater Miki Ando and Korean star actor Jang Keun-suk.



[Soundbite] Jang Keun-suk(Actor) : "An international festival is being held in South Korea. I hope that many people, including Koreans, will pay greater attention."



The Olympic flame will enter the opening ceremony venue in PyeongChang after a ten-day relay.

Torch Relay

입력 2018.01.30

