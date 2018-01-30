KBS NEWS

뉴스

서지현검사 “고위간부 성추행” 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
서지현 검사 “고위간부 성추행” 폭로 파문…뒤늦은 진상조사
현직 여검사가 법무부 간부 선배 검사에게 8년 전 성추행에 인사 불이익까지 당했다고...
[고봉순] 연말 보너스로 800만 원 든 ‘돈 가방’ 선물하는 회사
[영상] 全 직원에 현금 800만 원 든 ‘돈 가방’ 쏜 ‘통 큰’ 사장님
직원들에게 연말 보너스로 '돈 가방'을 선물한 회사가 화제입니다. 회사가 준비한 보너스는 총 5억..

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Germany’s Olympic Train
입력 2018.01.30 (15:01) | 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Germany’s Olympic Train 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A Germany state-run railway company is running a train publicizing the PyeongChang Games. There are a lot of athletes coming to compete at the Winter Olympics from Germany, where excitement is riding high. Let’s take a look.​​

[Pkg]

A gold-colored train pulls in at the Berlin Central Station. The outer wall of the train is inscribed with the phrase "Time for a gold medal" written in Korean. This is a special train operated by the German state-r un railway company Deutsche Bahn to promote the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

[Soundbite] Berthold Huber(Deutsche Bahn Executive) : "I wish that the PyeongChang Olympic Games will be held peacefully and that, most of all, it will promote understanding among countries around the world."

At a ceremony marking the launch of the train, PyeongChang Olympic mascots "Suhorang" and "Bandabi" were presented and promotional videos were shown, boosting the atmosphere for the Olympic Games. This is the first time Deutsche Bahn is running a special train to promote an Olympic Games held in a foreign country. The first passengers of the train are German Paralympic athlete Mathias Mester and famous blogger Kelly MissesVlog. They plan to deliver news about the Olympic Games online while traveling to PyeongChang by train. Germany is sending a large-sized team consisting of roughly 150 athletes to PyeongChang with a goal to finish first in the overall medal ranking.

[Soundbite] Jong Bum-goo(S. Korean Ambassador to Germany) : "It shows the German people's high expectations for the PyeongChang Olympics. I hope that the Korean people will warmly greet the German team."

The special promotional train will crisscross Germany to wish for the success of the PyeongChang Games and the victory of the German delegation.
  • Germany’s Olympic Train
    • 입력 2018.01.30 (15:01)
    • 수정 2018.01.30 (16:45)
    News Today
Germany’s Olympic Train
[Anchor Lead]

A Germany state-run railway company is running a train publicizing the PyeongChang Games. There are a lot of athletes coming to compete at the Winter Olympics from Germany, where excitement is riding high. Let’s take a look.​​

[Pkg]

A gold-colored train pulls in at the Berlin Central Station. The outer wall of the train is inscribed with the phrase "Time for a gold medal" written in Korean. This is a special train operated by the German state-r un railway company Deutsche Bahn to promote the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

[Soundbite] Berthold Huber(Deutsche Bahn Executive) : "I wish that the PyeongChang Olympic Games will be held peacefully and that, most of all, it will promote understanding among countries around the world."

At a ceremony marking the launch of the train, PyeongChang Olympic mascots "Suhorang" and "Bandabi" were presented and promotional videos were shown, boosting the atmosphere for the Olympic Games. This is the first time Deutsche Bahn is running a special train to promote an Olympic Games held in a foreign country. The first passengers of the train are German Paralympic athlete Mathias Mester and famous blogger Kelly MissesVlog. They plan to deliver news about the Olympic Games online while traveling to PyeongChang by train. Germany is sending a large-sized team consisting of roughly 150 athletes to PyeongChang with a goal to finish first in the overall medal ranking.

[Soundbite] Jong Bum-goo(S. Korean Ambassador to Germany) : "It shows the German people's high expectations for the PyeongChang Olympics. I hope that the Korean people will warmly greet the German team."

The special promotional train will crisscross Germany to wish for the success of the PyeongChang Games and the victory of the German delegation.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Torch Relay
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,570.50 KOSDAQ 922.90
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.全 직원에 800만 원 ‘돈 가방’ 쏜 ‘통 큰’ 사장님
  2. 2.서지현검사 “고위간부 성추행” 뒤늦은 진상조사
  3. 3.손님에게 배달 중 ‘피자 토핑’ 훔쳐 먹는 배달부
  4. 4.정승면 김천지청장, 번개탄 피워 가스 중독
  5. 5.문무일, 여검사 성추행 폭로 “사안 엄중 인식”
  6. 6.서지현 검사 응원 물결 “처벌해주세요” “미투”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.