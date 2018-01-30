[Anchor Lead]



A Germany state-run railway company is running a train publicizing the PyeongChang Games. There are a lot of athletes coming to compete at the Winter Olympics from Germany, where excitement is riding high. Let’s take a look.​​

A gold-colored train pulls in at the Berlin Central Station. The outer wall of the train is inscribed with the phrase "Time for a gold medal" written in Korean. This is a special train operated by the German state-r un railway company Deutsche Bahn to promote the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



[Soundbite] Berthold Huber(Deutsche Bahn Executive) : "I wish that the PyeongChang Olympic Games will be held peacefully and that, most of all, it will promote understanding among countries around the world."



At a ceremony marking the launch of the train, PyeongChang Olympic mascots "Suhorang" and "Bandabi" were presented and promotional videos were shown, boosting the atmosphere for the Olympic Games. This is the first time Deutsche Bahn is running a special train to promote an Olympic Games held in a foreign country. The first passengers of the train are German Paralympic athlete Mathias Mester and famous blogger Kelly MissesVlog. They plan to deliver news about the Olympic Games online while traveling to PyeongChang by train. Germany is sending a large-sized team consisting of roughly 150 athletes to PyeongChang with a goal to finish first in the overall medal ranking.



[Soundbite] Jong Bum-goo(S. Korean Ambassador to Germany) : "It shows the German people's high expectations for the PyeongChang Olympics. I hope that the Korean people will warmly greet the German team."



The special promotional train will crisscross Germany to wish for the success of the PyeongChang Games and the victory of the German delegation.

Germany’s Olympic Train

