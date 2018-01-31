KBS NEWS

'어금니 아빠' 이영학 사형 구형…숨진 여중생 父 "꼭 사형시켜달라"
"이영학 부녀 꼭 사형 집행해달라" 피해 여중생父 '눈물의 절규'
중학생 딸의 친구를 살해하고 사체를 유기한 혐의 등으로 구속기소된 '어금니 아빠' 이영학...
[고봉순] 연말 보너스로 800만 원 든 '돈 가방' 선물하는 회사
[영상] 全 직원에 현금 800만 원 든 '돈 가방' 쏜 '통 큰' 사장님
직원들에게 연말 보너스로 '돈 가방'을 선물한 회사가 화제입니다. 회사가 준비한 보너스는 총 5억..

[Taste of Korea] Bungeo-ppang Making
입력 2018.01.31 (10:05)
[Taste of Korea] Bungeo-ppang Making
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Today, in a snowy day, Yuri&Luke is having a special event - BUNGEO-PPANG GIVEAWAY! We will make tasty treats for you at the KBS lobby. Join the event and enjoy this fish-shaped bun filled with sweet red bean paste.

