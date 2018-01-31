Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Today, in a snowy day, Yuri&Luke is having a special event - BUNGEO-PPANG GIVEAWAY! We will make tasty treats for you at the KBS lobby. Join the event and enjoy this fish-shaped bun filled with sweet red bean paste.





[Taste of Korea] Bungeo-ppang Making

