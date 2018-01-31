South Korean athletes arrived in North Korea Wednesday for two days of joint ski training at the Masikryong ski resort. A 45-member delegation, including athletes, support staff and reporters flew to North Korea’s Kalma Airport on a chartered plane at 10 a.m. This will be the first time a South Korean airplane has landed at the North’s former military airfield. After the joint program comes to a close on Thursday, the delegation will fly back to the South accompanied by North Korean alpine and cross-country skiers who will compete at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Joint Ski Training

입력 2018.01.31 (14:58) 수정 2018.01.31 (16:50) News Today

South Korean athletes arrived in North Korea Wednesday for two days of joint ski training at the Masikryong ski resort. A 45-member delegation, including athletes, support staff and reporters flew to North Korea’s Kalma Airport on a chartered plane at 10 a.m. This will be the first time a South Korean airplane has landed at the North’s former military airfield. After the joint program comes to a close on Thursday, the delegation will fly back to the South accompanied by North Korean alpine and cross-country skiers who will compete at the PyeongChang Winter Games.