KBS NEWS

뉴스

“출산 들킬까 겁났다” ‘자작극 여대생’ 귀가, 아이 가족 품에
한 여대생의 슬픈 ‘신생아 구조’ 자작극…“출산 들킬까 겁났다”
임신 끝에 아이를 낳고도 부모에게 들킬까 봐 "유기된 신생아를 발견했다"고 허위 신고해...
‘​35년 만의 우주쇼’ 오늘 밤 개기월식이 특별한 이유 셋!
‘35년 만의 우주쇼’ 오늘 밤 개기월식이 특별한 이유 셋!
2018년 1월의 마지막 밤하늘은 특별할 듯하다. 한국천문연구원은 오늘(31일) 밤 달이 지구의...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Presidential Workshop
입력 2018.01.31 (15:02) | 수정 2018.01.31 (16:50) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Presidential Workshop 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

During a workshop with ministry leaders, President Moon Jae-in called for changing the fundamentals of the country to improve people's lives. He also urged for more communication among ministries and for the government to be the first to reform itself.

[Pkg]

The first workshop held under the Moon Jae-in administration that gathered all ministers and vice ministers began with a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly blaze at Sejong Hospital in Miryang. President Moon remarked on the recent devastating fires at Miryang and also in Jecheon last month and stressed the first order of business is for the government to look after the public's lives and safety.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Policy priorities must first be revised. The government's first and foremost duty is protecting public life."

He also proposed detailed measures for the nationwide safety inspections scheduled next month such as disclosing the findings and having the names of the inspectors publicized. President Moon said the government should be the first to change in order to change the public's lives. He warned that if public officials fail to lead change and reform, they themselves could be the target of reform. He also asked for a process of public consensus and advocacy when devising policies in which public interests clash. He was referring to the fielding of a joint inter-Korean team in women's ice hockey for the PyeongChang Olympics. Moon said careful consideration was not given to account for the position of South Korean athletes.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's now become more important to secure public consensus in the policy making process before disputing whether the measure is right or wrong."

Also regarding a sexual harassment allegation involving the prosecution, the president said a culture must be fostered for such incidents to never occur. He directed officials to add this task to the reform list and called for cultivating conditions so that victims can speak out without fear.
  • Presidential Workshop
    • 입력 2018.01.31 (15:02)
    • 수정 2018.01.31 (16:50)
    News Today
Presidential Workshop
[Anchor Lead]

During a workshop with ministry leaders, President Moon Jae-in called for changing the fundamentals of the country to improve people's lives. He also urged for more communication among ministries and for the government to be the first to reform itself.

[Pkg]

The first workshop held under the Moon Jae-in administration that gathered all ministers and vice ministers began with a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly blaze at Sejong Hospital in Miryang. President Moon remarked on the recent devastating fires at Miryang and also in Jecheon last month and stressed the first order of business is for the government to look after the public's lives and safety.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Policy priorities must first be revised. The government's first and foremost duty is protecting public life."

He also proposed detailed measures for the nationwide safety inspections scheduled next month such as disclosing the findings and having the names of the inspectors publicized. President Moon said the government should be the first to change in order to change the public's lives. He warned that if public officials fail to lead change and reform, they themselves could be the target of reform. He also asked for a process of public consensus and advocacy when devising policies in which public interests clash. He was referring to the fielding of a joint inter-Korean team in women's ice hockey for the PyeongChang Olympics. Moon said careful consideration was not given to account for the position of South Korean athletes.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's now become more important to secure public consensus in the policy making process before disputing whether the measure is right or wrong."

Also regarding a sexual harassment allegation involving the prosecution, the president said a culture must be fostered for such incidents to never occur. He directed officials to add this task to the reform list and called for cultivating conditions so that victims can speak out without fear.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Bitcoin Court Ruling
  2. 다음기사 IOC President Arrives
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.끓어오르는 日 열도…야마가타현 화산도 폭발 징후
  2. 2.삼성전자 주식 50:1 액면분할…‘5천→100원’
  3. 3.여대생 ‘신생아 구조’ 자작극 “출산 들킬까 겁났다”
  4. 4.내 새끼 못 데려가!…어미 소의 ‘뭉클한 모정’
  5. 5.‘35년 만의 우주쇼’ 개기월식이 특별한 이유 셋!
  6. 6.全 직원 800만 원 든 ‘돈 가방’ 쏜 ‘통 큰’ 사장님
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.