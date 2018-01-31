Presidential Workshop

[Anchor Lead]



During a workshop with ministry leaders, President Moon Jae-in called for changing the fundamentals of the country to improve people's lives. He also urged for more communication among ministries and for the government to be the first to reform itself.



[Pkg]



The first workshop held under the Moon Jae-in administration that gathered all ministers and vice ministers began with a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly blaze at Sejong Hospital in Miryang. President Moon remarked on the recent devastating fires at Miryang and also in Jecheon last month and stressed the first order of business is for the government to look after the public's lives and safety.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Policy priorities must first be revised. The government's first and foremost duty is protecting public life."



He also proposed detailed measures for the nationwide safety inspections scheduled next month such as disclosing the findings and having the names of the inspectors publicized. President Moon said the government should be the first to change in order to change the public's lives. He warned that if public officials fail to lead change and reform, they themselves could be the target of reform. He also asked for a process of public consensus and advocacy when devising policies in which public interests clash. He was referring to the fielding of a joint inter-Korean team in women's ice hockey for the PyeongChang Olympics. Moon said careful consideration was not given to account for the position of South Korean athletes.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's now become more important to secure public consensus in the policy making process before disputing whether the measure is right or wrong."



Also regarding a sexual harassment allegation involving the prosecution, the president said a culture must be fostered for such incidents to never occur. He directed officials to add this task to the reform list and called for cultivating conditions so that victims can speak out without fear.

Presidential Workshop

입력 2018.01.31 (15:02) 수정 2018.01.31 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



