IOC President Arrives
입력 2018.01.31 (15:04) | 수정 2018.01.31 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has arrived in Korea where he is expected to have his hands full. He showed particular interest in the news about the birthday party of an athlete from the unified Korean ice hockey team.

[Pkg]

Athletes from the unified Korean ice hockey team recently celebrated the birthday of North Korean player Jin Ok altogether. The camaraderie displayed by the team at the birthday party impressed the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. He lauded the team for showing the genuine spirit of the Olympics.

[Soundbite] Thomas Bach(President, International Olympic Committee)

The IOC president has had his hands full since the first day of his visit to Korea. After a welcoming ceremony received from volunteers at KTX Jinbu Station, Thomas Bach visited the training base of South Korean athletes to encourage them. He then stopped by the office of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics organizing committee to receive a briefing on the preparations for the Games.

[Soundbite] Thomas Bach (President, International Olympic Committee)

Bach will convene an IOC executive board meeting on February 3 and an IOC general assembly on February 6 to discuss the upcoming Winter Olympics. He will also tour the Olympic facilities and the Athletes' Village to check on the preparations.
