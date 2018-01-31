[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has a reputation abroad for its stringent drug enforcement policies. But last year, the number of smuggling cases and the amount of confiscated drugs hit record highs. What could be behind the sudden uptick?



A drug detection dog sniffs a suitcase of a foreign traveler. The person is suspected to be in possession of narcotics and customs officials begin to probe the luggage. Fluoroscopy, or an x-ray for moving images, finds a bundle of drugs concealed at the bottom of the suitcase. Here, a gift came through international mail. It's a nicely wrapped hand mirror but the narcotics are also hidden inside. Drugs are also found in this gift box of sweets, and there are handfuls in each bit of packaging. Smuggling techniques are growing ever more sophisticated. But the number of detections is also surging. Last year, the number of uncovered smuggling cases and the amount of confiscated narcotics both hit record highs. What's noticeable is that smugglers are resorting more to mail and cargo over smuggling them in person. Methamphetamine is hidden inside books, soap, toothpaste, cosmetics, food and even under the seat of a child's bicycle. Some techniques are downright ingenious. The countries from which the drugs are coming are also diversifying from what was mainly China to now include Taiwan, the U.S. and Thailand. New types of drugs are also on the rise. The Korea Customs Service expects drug smuggling to increase following the legalization of medical marijuana in North America and Europe, and will step up joint crackdown efforts with overseas tax authorities.

Illegal Drug Smuggling

입력 2018.01.31 (15:08) 수정 2018.01.31 (16:50) News Today

