KBS NEWS

뉴스

경기도의원도 ‘미투’…“노래방서 남성의원 바지 벗어”
경기도女의원도 ‘#METOO’…“노래방서 男의원 바지 벗어”
서지현 검사의 성추행 피해 사실 폭로로 사회 전반에 '미투'(Me too) 운동이 확산하는 가운데 경기도...
‘노트북·고데기’에 놀란 제주공항…‘폭발물 오인’ 한밤중 대피 소동
공항 화장실을 호텔로 착각?…어이없는 ‘폭발물’ 대피 소동
숙소를 잡지 못한 여행객이 공항 화장실에 잠시 두고 나온 가방이 밤 사이 제주공항을 공포에 떨게했다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Inter-Korean Athletes
입력 2018.02.01 (14:52) | 수정 2018.02.01 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Inter-Korean Athletes 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A South Korean chartered plane that carried a delegation to the North this week for joint ski training returns to the South Thursday afternoon with more passengers on board: North Korean athletes and support staff are coming along ahead of the PyeongChang Games. Before coming south, athletes from the two Koreas took group photos at the top of the Masikryong Ski Resort.

[Pkg]

Athletes taking part in joint inter-Korean ski training have gathered at Yangyang International Airport. Holding plane tickets to Wonsan, North Korea, they beam with high expectations.

[Soundbite] Kim Dong-cheol(Alpine Skier) : "I'm a bit nervous about going to North Korea but it will be a good experience."

The 45-member South Korean delegation includes 31 alpine and cross country skiers as well as journalists.

[Soundbite] Lee Joo-tae(Delegation Chief) : "We will carry out the joint training at Masikryong Ski Resort as agreed to between the Koreas, and return home."

A chartered plane carrying the delegation arrived at Kalma Airport in North Korea's Wonsan some 70 minutes after taking off from Yangyang airport. It's the first time for a South Korean chartered flight to take the direct East Sea route to the North. The delegation, boarded on two buses, then headed to the Masikryong Ski Resort and enjoyed free style skiing with North Korean athletes for about an hour and a half. They also took group photos at the summit of the ski resort. North Korea gave out ski suits and goggles to not only South Korean athletes but also supporting officials and media crew who traveled from the South. On Thursday, the two Koreas held a friendly match and proceeded with joint training. Later in the afternoon, the South's delegation will return home on a chartered flight together with a 32-member North Korean delegation, ten of whom are athletes who will compete in the PyeongChang Olympics.
  • Inter-Korean Athletes
    • 입력 2018.02.01 (14:52)
    • 수정 2018.02.01 (16:43)
    News Today
Inter-Korean Athletes
[Anchor Lead]

A South Korean chartered plane that carried a delegation to the North this week for joint ski training returns to the South Thursday afternoon with more passengers on board: North Korean athletes and support staff are coming along ahead of the PyeongChang Games. Before coming south, athletes from the two Koreas took group photos at the top of the Masikryong Ski Resort.

[Pkg]

Athletes taking part in joint inter-Korean ski training have gathered at Yangyang International Airport. Holding plane tickets to Wonsan, North Korea, they beam with high expectations.

[Soundbite] Kim Dong-cheol(Alpine Skier) : "I'm a bit nervous about going to North Korea but it will be a good experience."

The 45-member South Korean delegation includes 31 alpine and cross country skiers as well as journalists.

[Soundbite] Lee Joo-tae(Delegation Chief) : "We will carry out the joint training at Masikryong Ski Resort as agreed to between the Koreas, and return home."

A chartered plane carrying the delegation arrived at Kalma Airport in North Korea's Wonsan some 70 minutes after taking off from Yangyang airport. It's the first time for a South Korean chartered flight to take the direct East Sea route to the North. The delegation, boarded on two buses, then headed to the Masikryong Ski Resort and enjoyed free style skiing with North Korean athletes for about an hour and a half. They also took group photos at the summit of the ski resort. North Korea gave out ski suits and goggles to not only South Korean athletes but also supporting officials and media crew who traveled from the South. On Thursday, the two Koreas held a friendly match and proceeded with joint training. Later in the afternoon, the South's delegation will return home on a chartered flight together with a 32-member North Korean delegation, ten of whom are athletes who will compete in the PyeongChang Olympics.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Workplace Harassment
  2. 다음기사 Chartered Plane Question
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.나경원 “제가 반대한 건 단일팀…北 참여 반대 아냐”
  2. 2.경기도의원도 ‘미투’…“노래방서 남성의원 바지 벗어”
  3. 3.아침 쌀쌀·한낮 영상권…주말 다시 한파
  4. 4.‘어이없는 트럭운전’에 페루 나스카 문양 3곳 훼손
  5. 5.비트코인 채굴하다…대규모 ‘정전’, 케이블도 ‘활활’
  6. 6.공항화장실을 호텔로 착각?…황당 ‘폭발물’ 대피 소동
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.