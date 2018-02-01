Inter-Korean Athletes

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean chartered plane that carried a delegation to the North this week for joint ski training returns to the South Thursday afternoon with more passengers on board: North Korean athletes and support staff are coming along ahead of the PyeongChang Games. Before coming south, athletes from the two Koreas took group photos at the top of the Masikryong Ski Resort.



Athletes taking part in joint inter-Korean ski training have gathered at Yangyang International Airport. Holding plane tickets to Wonsan, North Korea, they beam with high expectations.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-cheol(Alpine Skier) : "I'm a bit nervous about going to North Korea but it will be a good experience."



The 45-member South Korean delegation includes 31 alpine and cross country skiers as well as journalists.



[Soundbite] Lee Joo-tae(Delegation Chief) : "We will carry out the joint training at Masikryong Ski Resort as agreed to between the Koreas, and return home."



A chartered plane carrying the delegation arrived at Kalma Airport in North Korea's Wonsan some 70 minutes after taking off from Yangyang airport. It's the first time for a South Korean chartered flight to take the direct East Sea route to the North. The delegation, boarded on two buses, then headed to the Masikryong Ski Resort and enjoyed free style skiing with North Korean athletes for about an hour and a half. They also took group photos at the summit of the ski resort. North Korea gave out ski suits and goggles to not only South Korean athletes but also supporting officials and media crew who traveled from the South. On Thursday, the two Koreas held a friendly match and proceeded with joint training. Later in the afternoon, the South's delegation will return home on a chartered flight together with a 32-member North Korean delegation, ten of whom are athletes who will compete in the PyeongChang Olympics.

