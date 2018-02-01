Olympic Medal Goals

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's bobsleigh and skeleton teams are aiming to win Olympic medals for the first time in their history at the PyeongChang Games. Their goal is to win two gold medals and one bronze medal.



[Pkg]



South Korea's gold medal hopes in sliding sports are skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin, and Won Yoon-jong and Seo Young-woo who form a two-person bobsleigh team. Yun Sung-bin opened up his era by beating Martins Dukurs of Latvia, the reigning world champion in men's skeleton. Yun currently ranks first in the world.



[Soundbite] Yun Sung-bin(Korean Nat’l Skeleton Racer) : "It took me several days to adjust to the track when I first began training after returning from the seventh World Cup. Currently, I am fully prepared."



The bobsleigh team of Won Yoon-jong and Seo Young-woo is considered capable of winning a gold medal. Despite their disappointing records in this year's season, the team has restored confidence through hard training on tracks in PyeongChang. A four-member bobsleigh team, which has not received much attention, is now expected to win a bronze medal with a significant improvement in their skills. General manager Lee Yong expressed strong confidence in his team at a media day event, revealing his goal to win two gold medals and one bronze medal.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong(General Manager of Bobsleigh and Skeleton Teams) : "We will do our best to achieve good results in PyeongChang and repay support from the Korean people."



South Korean sliding teams never won a medal at previous winter Olympic Games. They are aiming to achieve miracles at the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

2018.02.01

