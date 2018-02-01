Entertainment News

[Anchor Lead]



Singer BoA has released a new song after a long hiatus. It has been 19 years since her debut, but it's her first time performing hip-hop. Meanwhile, JYJ member Park Yoo-chun will hold fan meetings in Japan.



BoA released her new single "Nega Dola" on various music sites on Wednesday evening. It's a hip-hop dance song that features a Latin-style melody. The music video for the song features an enrapturing dance. BoA personally wrote the bold yet witty lyrics of the song, which describes the emotions of a young woman. At a news conference prior to the release of her new single, BoA said that it represents the charm of a strong woman and will appeal to the female audience. Since her debut in 2000, BoA has released 18 studio albums and more than 70 single albums. But it's her first time delving into hip-hop. Park Yoo-chun, a member of boy band JYJ, is to resume his activities by holding fan meetings in Japan. Park's agency said on its website that the singer will hold fan meetings in the form of mini-concerts in Tokyo on March 10 and 11. Park began his military service as a social service agent in 2015 at the Gangnam Ward Office in Seoul. The following year he was sued by four women for alleged sexual violence, but was acquitted. Last year, he made headlines by suddenly announcing wedding plans, but later said that the wedding was postponed indefinitely. The upcoming fan meetings will be his first public appearance as an artist since the sexual assault scandals. Attention is focusing on what the singer will tell his fans about that tumultuous period of his life.

