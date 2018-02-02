Workplace Harassment

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun's attorney says that his client notified the justice minister about sexual harassment from her male colleagues last year, but he did nothing to address the problem. Justice Minister Park Sang-ki has responded by saying that he ordered the relevant officials to check the situation.



There is speculation that Justice Minister Park Sang-ki was aware of the sexual harassment committed on prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun. Seo's attorney, Kim Jae-ryun, recently appeared on KBS TV where he said that Prosecutor Seo notified the minister of justice of the problem in August last year via email.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-ryun(Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun's Attorney) : "Prosecutor Seo sent an email to the minister of justice and asked to meet with him. The minister replied to her and told her to meet a ministry official."



Seo's attorney added that she later met with an official from the Ministry of Justice, who was introduced to her by the justice minister, and told him about the problem, but did not receive any answer.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-ryun(Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun's Attorney) : "We have no idea how they investigated the matter and we never received feedback on what measures had been taken. I can't say anything about this."



The Ministry of Justice first denied that Park received any emails from Seo, but later admitted the fact. The ministry added that Park ordered one of the ministry officials to meet with Seo. The official met with Seo and told her that disclosing countermeasures would be inappropriate because they involved privacy issues. Meanwhile, a special team has been launched to examine Seo's allegations of sexual harassment among prosecutors. The head of the team, Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office chief Cho Hee-jin, held a news conference where she vowed to uncover the truth and do her best as a prosecutor and public servant. Seo's former classmates from the Judicial Research and Training Institute have issued a statement supporting Seo. She is also receiving support from the political circles and civic groups.

