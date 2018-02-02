[Anchor Lead]



A lawmaker of the Gyeonggi-do Assembly says she also experienced sexual harassment in office. She is the latest to join the voices from around the world in the global “Me Too” movement to put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace.



Democratic Party Rep. Lee Hyo-kyung, also a member of Gyeonggi-do Assembly, announced via facebook, she was sexually harassed by one the assembly's male members. The incident took place six years ago at a karaoke after a conference. Lee says one of the male assembly members all of a sudden took off his pants while dancing. Shocked by the sight, she immediately left the scene and returned to her quarters.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyo-kyung(Gyeonggi-do Assembly Member) : "He took off his pants all of a sudden. He wasn't even drunk. It's his way of having fun, which is why it's so embarrassing."



Lee broke into tears when speaking about the experience, adding this wasn't the only sexual abuse incident. The perpetrator called her late at night to tell her he loved her, and even commented on the size of her buttocks. Lee said she decided to make this revelation to show support for prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun, but she did not disclose the name of the perpetrator, because he no longer serves in office.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyo-kyung(Gyeonggi-do Assembly Member) : "If he can say things like these to me, it's probably much worse when he harasses his subordinates in the workplace."



With more and more women coming forward with sexual abuse experience in workplace, civic groups including the Korean Women's Association United have staged rallies nationwide, demanding an official apology from the prosecution service and punishment for perpetrators.

Korea’s “Me Too” Movement

입력 2018.02.02 (14:52) 수정 2018.02.02 (16:45) News Today

