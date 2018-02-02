KBS NEWS

이재정 의원도 성추행 피해 폭로…“가해자는 검사장 출신 로펌 대표”
이재정 의원도 ‘성추행 피해’ 폭로 …“가해자는 검사장 출신 로펌 대표”
더불어민주당 이재정 의원은 자신이 변호사 취업을 준비하던 시절 검사장 출신의 로펌 대표로부터...
[특파원리포트] 총격범이 12살 여학생? 설마…헬기 생중계 속 미국 전역 ‘충격’
총격범이 12살 여학생이라고?…TV 생중계 속 美 전역 ‘충격’
미국 로스앤젤레스 도심 서쪽의 위치한 살바도르 카스트로 중학교.현지 시각 1일 아침 등교 시간에...

Korea’s “Me Too” Movement
입력 2018.02.02 (14:52) | 수정 2018.02.02 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Korea’s “Me Too” Movement 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A lawmaker of the Gyeonggi-do Assembly says she also experienced sexual harassment in office. She is the latest to join the voices from around the world in the global “Me Too” movement to put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace.

[Pkg]

Democratic Party Rep. Lee Hyo-kyung, also a member of Gyeonggi-do Assembly, announced via facebook, she was sexually harassed by one the assembly's male members. The incident took place six years ago at a karaoke after a conference. Lee says one of the male assembly members all of a sudden took off his pants while dancing. Shocked by the sight, she immediately left the scene and returned to her quarters.

[Soundbite] Lee Hyo-kyung(Gyeonggi-do Assembly Member) : "He took off his pants all of a sudden. He wasn't even drunk. It's his way of having fun, which is why it's so embarrassing."

Lee broke into tears when speaking about the experience, adding this wasn't the only sexual abuse incident. The perpetrator called her late at night to tell her he loved her, and even commented on the size of her buttocks. Lee said she decided to make this revelation to show support for prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun, but she did not disclose the name of the perpetrator, because he no longer serves in office.

[Soundbite] Lee Hyo-kyung(Gyeonggi-do Assembly Member) : "If he can say things like these to me, it's probably much worse when he harasses his subordinates in the workplace."

With more and more women coming forward with sexual abuse experience in workplace, civic groups including the Korean Women's Association United have staged rallies nationwide, demanding an official apology from the prosecution service and punishment for perpetrators.
