Export Prospects

Korean exports posted an all-time high last year and grew a record 22% in January alone. Economists see bright prospects for Korean shipments this year as well. Meanwhile the second round of negotiations to revise the free trade agreement with the US ended Thursday. Trade protectionism and exchange rates could be key factors affecting Korean exports.



Brisk exports continued into the new year. Exports last month grew 22% year on year, the largest ever for the month of January. Exports increased for 15 months in a row, posting double-digit growth for the first time in four months. Export growth was projected to ease following last year's sharp increase but this concern did not materialize.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-sam(Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy) : "The sharp growth can be attributed to joint economic growth among advanced and developing nations, continued boom in the global manufacturing sector, high oil costs and an increase in export prices."



Most staple export items fared well across the board but semiconductors, general machinery, petrochemicals and computers in particular recorded their best January results. By market, exports to China increased for the sixth month while shipments to India, Central and South America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN also continued to post growth. The problem is with the United States. Korean exports to the U.S. have fallen in percentage while imports have surged, sharply narrowing the trade surplus. During the second round of negotiations to revise the bilateral free trade agreement, Washington strongly voiced its protectionist stance. When Korea raised concern about U.S. safeguard measures, Washington took issue with the automobile and auto parts industry.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-chong(Trade Minister) : "Korea negotiated the terms of market access and tariffs related to the automobile sector. We also protested unfair U.S. safeguards against washing machine and solar panel imports."



The two sides are expected to resume the 3rd round of FTA renegotiation talks in the U.S. capital. Trade pressure from Washington and exchange rate fluctuations are believed to be variables that can affect Korean exports in the days ahead.

