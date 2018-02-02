[Anchor Lead]



The Olympic Villages in PyeongChang and Gangneun officially opened their doors to athletes and staff Thursday. Home to people of all backgrounds and nationalities living in harmony for the next several weeks, the villages represent the Olympic spirit.



[Pkg]



Some 2,900 athletes from 92 countries around the world will participate in the PyeongChang Games. It's the largest Winter Olympics ever. Six flags, including the Olympic flag, the Korean national flag, and the PyeongChang Olympic flag, are raised side by side in front of the lodging complex. Balloons in the shape of doves, the symbol of peace, took to the sky to signal the official opening of the Olympic Village.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Village) : "I wish a successful hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and declare the opening of PyeongChang Olympic Village."



The Olympic Villages are built in two locations - one in PyeongChang, where skiing and sledding events will be held and the other in Gangneung, the venue for skating events. Athletes from around 70 countries will stay in PyeongChang, while Gangneung will accommodate competitors from some 10 nations. North Korean delegates will be assigned to the Gangneung Olympic Village, regardless of their events. The Olympic compounds feature a wide range of facilities, including a laundromat and a fitness training center.



[Soundbite] Thomas Bach(Pres., Int'l Olympic Committee)



About 500 athletes and staff members from 20 countries, including the United States and Canada, checked in on opening day. Some members of the Seoul's skiing team also settled in the lodging. A separate incoming ceremony is planned for the nation's Olympic team on February 7th.

Olympic Villages

입력 2018.02.02 (14:57) 수정 2018.02.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Olympic Villages in PyeongChang and Gangneun officially opened their doors to athletes and staff Thursday. Home to people of all backgrounds and nationalities living in harmony for the next several weeks, the villages represent the Olympic spirit.



[Pkg]



Some 2,900 athletes from 92 countries around the world will participate in the PyeongChang Games. It's the largest Winter Olympics ever. Six flags, including the Olympic flag, the Korean national flag, and the PyeongChang Olympic flag, are raised side by side in front of the lodging complex. Balloons in the shape of doves, the symbol of peace, took to the sky to signal the official opening of the Olympic Village.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seung-min(Head of PyeongChang Olympic Village) : "I wish a successful hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and declare the opening of PyeongChang Olympic Village."



The Olympic Villages are built in two locations - one in PyeongChang, where skiing and sledding events will be held and the other in Gangneung, the venue for skating events. Athletes from around 70 countries will stay in PyeongChang, while Gangneung will accommodate competitors from some 10 nations. North Korean delegates will be assigned to the Gangneung Olympic Village, regardless of their events. The Olympic compounds feature a wide range of facilities, including a laundromat and a fitness training center.



[Soundbite] Thomas Bach(Pres., Int'l Olympic Committee)



About 500 athletes and staff members from 20 countries, including the United States and Canada, checked in on opening day. Some members of the Seoul's skiing team also settled in the lodging. A separate incoming ceremony is planned for the nation's Olympic team on February 7th.