N. Korean Delegation
입력 2018.02.02 (14:59) | 수정 2018.02.02 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

The North Korean Olympic delegation arrived in South Korea via chartered plane Thursday afternoon. They entered the Olympic Village in Gangneung where the North Korean flag was hoisted.

[Pkg]

Led by their Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u, North Korean Olympic delegates wearing black fur hats finally showed up at the airport.

[Soundbite] "Welcome!"

32 North Korean athletes and staff members landed at Yangyang Airport around 6:10 PM yesterday. They flew in together with South Korean Olympic delegates who had finished their two-day joint training session at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea.

[Soundbite] Lee Joo-tae(Head of S. Korean Delegation) : "It was significant that we returned together with the North Korean delegation."

The 32-member North Korean delegation includes 10 athletes. North Korean vice sports minister Won Kil-u heading the delegation attended the inter-Korean high-ranking officials meeting and vice minister-level working meeting last month. The North Korean athletes are comprised of three alpine skiers, three cross-country skiers, two pair skaters, and two short-track skaters. They landed in Yangyang Airport and then traveled to PyeongChang in a bus. They were admitted to the Gangneung Olympic Village after registration. That wraps up the visit of all 22 North Korean athletes, including the 12 women ice hockey players already training in the Jincheon National Training Center since January 25th. North Korean performers will travel to South Korea on February 6th and the taekwondo demonstration team on the 7th through the cross-border land route. The North Korean art troupe will return home on February 12th after completing their shows at the Gangneung Art Center and the National Theater of Korea in Seoul. The North Korean taekwondo demonstration team will present four shows, including a joint performance at the Olympic opening ceremony, and return to North Korea on February 15th.
