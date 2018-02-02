[Anchor Lead]



A video of South Korean skiers landing at Kalma Airport and training at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea has made a sensation online. The two locations are key facilities in the Wonsan International Tourist Zone, a pet project of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.​



[Pkg]



South Korean athletes are apparently excited at stepping on to North Korean soil for the first time.



[Soundbite] "Passengers, we have arrived at Kalma Airport in Wonsan."



A South Korean chartered plane lands at Kalma Airport some 70 minutes after taking off from Yangyang Airport in South Korea. Led by the officials from the North Korean Sports Ministry, the the visiting skiers got on the bus to Masikryong Ski Resort right after passing through the immigration. After unpacking at the resort, they skied together with their Northern counterparts. Among them are North Korean skier who will compete in the PyeongChang Olympic Games. The athletes appeared rather awkward at first, but grew closer after training together.



[Soundbite] An Kum-ryong(N. Korean Skier) : "What can I say, I'm glad we have this opportunity."



[Soundbite] Lim Seung-hyun(S. Korean Skier) : "Skiing together with N. Korean athletes itself was a totally new experience."



After training, the skiers went up to the top and took group photos.



[Soundbite] "We are one!"



Some friendly races between the South and North Korean skiers took place as well, but there were no winners or losers as they were not ranked.

Inter-Korean Visit

입력 2018.02.02 (15:01) 수정 2018.02.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A video of South Korean skiers landing at Kalma Airport and training at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea has made a sensation online. The two locations are key facilities in the Wonsan International Tourist Zone, a pet project of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.​



[Pkg]



South Korean athletes are apparently excited at stepping on to North Korean soil for the first time.



[Soundbite] "Passengers, we have arrived at Kalma Airport in Wonsan."



A South Korean chartered plane lands at Kalma Airport some 70 minutes after taking off from Yangyang Airport in South Korea. Led by the officials from the North Korean Sports Ministry, the the visiting skiers got on the bus to Masikryong Ski Resort right after passing through the immigration. After unpacking at the resort, they skied together with their Northern counterparts. Among them are North Korean skier who will compete in the PyeongChang Olympic Games. The athletes appeared rather awkward at first, but grew closer after training together.



[Soundbite] An Kum-ryong(N. Korean Skier) : "What can I say, I'm glad we have this opportunity."



[Soundbite] Lim Seung-hyun(S. Korean Skier) : "Skiing together with N. Korean athletes itself was a totally new experience."



After training, the skiers went up to the top and took group photos.



[Soundbite] "We are one!"



Some friendly races between the South and North Korean skiers took place as well, but there were no winners or losers as they were not ranked.