Popular Snacks
입력 2018.02.02 (15:02) | 수정 2018.02.02 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Traditional Korean snacks always evolving with the times as new flavors and shapes emerge to match modern tastes. But there’s more to it than that, as we’ll show you in our next report. Take a look.​

[Pkg]

The Korean pancake with brown sugar filling is called Hotteok. This sweet treat is more popular in the cold winter. Customers forget the freezing weather while munching on hotteok served right off the grill. Hotteok is also sold at this coffee shop but with a twist. This is a Hotteok Pancake. The bun is served with various fruit and whipped cream.

[Soundbite] Go Seul-gi(Hotteok Pancake chef) : "It's a dish combining fruit and hotteok that has sugar and grain filling inside."

Inside a stone pot, white rice cake is being cooked. Cold ice cream is then scooped on top of the sizzling rice cake. The unusual combination appeals to young customers.

[Soundbite] Gwon Ji-woo(Customer) : "The warm rice cake goes well with the cool ice cream. It's sweet and really nice."

Traditional Korean snacks are transforming in line with current consumer preferences accustomed to Western eating habits and seeking out unique flavors. Another traditional treat, Yakgwa or honey glazed cookie, has also evolved into a Yakgwa Macaron as it combined the filling that goes into the famed French confection.

[Soundbite] Yoon Su-jin(Customer) : "The sweetness differs for every yakgwa. Those with a sweet tooth I think should go for the chocolate or Oreo."

The sweet red bean jelly or Yanggaeng has transformed here into tiny colorful bite-size balls. Fruit flavors such as pineapple and kiwi have been incorporated, creating a beautiful array of color. Industry experts believe such changes in traditional Korean snacks are part of strategies to survive in the dessert market that has grown dramatically in recent years.

[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jeong-hee(Chung-Ang University) : "Just as the coffee market is growing more sophisticated and polarized, demand for high-end desserts will also rise."

Consumers these days are willing to pay as much for dessert as the main course. Traditional snacks are also embracing change in efforts to survive in the competitive dessert market now worth over 9 trillion won.
